That’s a wrap

The Cameron Community Players’ summer production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” came to an end last Saturday following a three-night run inside the Goodrich Theater.

Saturday night’s performance culminated months of work by the cast and crew in order to properly adapt the famed novel by 19th century French author Victor Hugo.

“It was so cool. Zoey, our daughter, she was dreading the end of it. This was like a second home to her. She made a lot of friends. Knowing how many hours we put into the show, and knowing it was coming to an end, it was kind of bittersweet but I’m really glad I got to share it with the community,” said Pauline Ford, who played Esmerelda alongside her co-star, and husband, Wes Ford.

Since May, the cast and crew worked to perfect aspects of outline in the musical’s 150-page production notes. For Eli Robinson, a CHS graduate who returned from Northwest Missouri State University for the summer, walking away from the role of Quasimodo will not be easy.

“It was really nice to reset, come back to somewhere I’m familiar with. Some place where I know what I’m doing,” Robinson said. “... It’s difficult. The character imparted a lot on me. I found myself doing a lot of the Quasimodo hair-pulling ticks when I’m actually nervous. There is a lot the character taught me, and a lot I learned from the production.”

For Director Teri Robinson, who will soon begin work on a Christmas show in Richmond, the complexity of the performance required a lot of her cast and crew. However, she feels they rose to the challenge and gave spectators a live performance they won’t soon forget. The Cameron Community Players hope to return next summer with a double-feature - one catering to kids as part of a summer workshop and the other focusing on a more professional production similar to last Saturday’s.

“I feel really good about the performance, the caliber of talent and what they gave to the public. My only regret was more people didn’t show up,” Robinson said. “That was hard for me. Doing something like this is expensive. It’s hard to recoup our money and keep going. It’s always difficult. Also, just because it was such a great show, and such a great message. The cast was good. I just wish more people had seen it.”