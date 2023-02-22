“A Night of Contemplation” crew prepares for Friday night debut

The cast of crew of the upcoming the Cameron High School Drama Department’s upcoming production “A Night of Contemplation” put the final touches of their one-act plays this week.

With many of the student written, student director one-act plays tackling difficult subject matter related to mental health, CHS teacher Missy Harper-Stemberger said she found it difficult to give direction to students while performing a scene with aspects they personally experienced.

“Several of these kids wrote their own (plays). That’s therapeutic in itself. Not only to write, but to act it out in front of others and share problems these kids witnessed or have been through. I think it’s powerful. It’s hard sometimes to give them constructive criticism or say we need to tweak this a little bit, because that’s their heart out on the stage,” Harper-Stemberger said.

