“Frozen” debut gives grand opening to new $8.7 million CHS Performing Arts Center

Although the $8.7 million Cameron High School Performing Arts Center hosted a handful of events, the November 17 debut of “Frozen” will be the facility’s first public showcase of its true potential.

With opening night less than 10 days away, and dress rehearsals well underway, CHS Drama Department students continue honing to the fall production of “Frozen” while overcoming a steep learning curve of transitioning from the more than 100-year-old Goodrich Theater to the state-of-the-art CHS performing arts center.

“I’m really nervous, and scared. This is going to be the first performance at the new PAC. People are going to remember this. We want them to remember it, because it’s going to be the best show Cameron has ever done,” said Chase Jorgensen, who will play the dual roles of Kristoff and Sven.

While being Cameron’s “best show” may be subjective, it could be considered Cameron R-1 School District’s most ambitious production. In order to show a progression of age, students from across the school district auditioned for roles as the younger versions of the lead roles. Those who did not get the parts became part of the cast ensemble or offered to work behind the scenes as technical assistants. One “techie” benefitting from the learning curve is CHS senior Elizabeth Funchess.

“It’s very busy behind the scenes, but that’s kind of the fun of it. This is my first year, so I didn’t have anything before this. That sort of helped me in the long run,” said Funchess, who recently became the first of two female Eagle Scouts in Cameron during a joint ceremony last in September.

In the coming weeks, the “Frozen” cast and crew plans to make a media blitz in order to get the word out on the new production. However, one aspect they hope to keep a secret until opening night is CHS senior Grace McKinnon’s portrayal of Olaf - the magical snowman of “Frozen” that became so popular he appeared in multiple spin-offs and sequels.

“It will be a great surprise, and all of the kids in the audience will be super excited … I try to do the character justice. I hope a lot of people enjoy it,” McKinnon said. “

For Logan Jackman-Swartz, who plays the love interest and eventual foil of Anna - played by Allison Brown, “Frozen” will be his first lead role. Last summer, he worked behind the scenes during the Cameron Community Players’ production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and worked alongside McKinnon during a segment of the Spring production of “A Night of Contemplation.”

“I’m ready. This stage is so amazing. For me, personally, it’s difficult. We’re having to work with a bigger stage because Goodrich was a lot smaller stage. We have to learn how to fill it better … It’s definitely come a long way since day one,” Jackman-Swartz said.