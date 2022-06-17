Home / Home
Members of the Cameron Veterans Assistance League pose for a photo with Jimmy Ford, who donated $34,000 in proceeds from the 2022 Patriot Ride last spring.

“Patriot Ride” donates $34,000 to area vets

Fri, 06/17/2022 - 4:10pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Jimmy Ford with the Patriot Ride donated a check totaling $34,000 to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League during a ceremony last Tuesday outside the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

The $34,000 came as part of the one-day Patriot Ride, which had more than 650 participating off-road vehicles last May with the miles-long line of UTVs, ATVs and four-wheelers ending their route outside the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

“We had more than 350 UTVs that day. The farthest they came was out of St. Louis. They came out of Nebraska, Iowa. There were more than 700 people here donating their money and time. They wanted to give back too. We couldn’t do it if it wasn’t for you guys,” said Ford to a group of veterans gathered to say thank you during a check presentation ceremony.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media