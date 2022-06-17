“Patriot Ride” donates $34,000 to area vets

Jimmy Ford with the Patriot Ride donated a check totaling $34,000 to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League during a ceremony last Tuesday outside the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

The $34,000 came as part of the one-day Patriot Ride, which had more than 650 participating off-road vehicles last May with the miles-long line of UTVs, ATVs and four-wheelers ending their route outside the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

“We had more than 350 UTVs that day. The farthest they came was out of St. Louis. They came out of Nebraska, Iowa. There were more than 700 people here donating their money and time. They wanted to give back too. We couldn’t do it if it wasn’t for you guys,” said Ford to a group of veterans gathered to say thank you during a check presentation ceremony.