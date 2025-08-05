112 East Third is Coming Down

Demolition on the old Dean's Studio Building began in earnest Tuesday morning as numerous onlookers, including City Manager Dan Miller, Police Chief Ryan O'Boyle and former Building Inspector Paul Beckwith looked on.

By 9:30 AM, crews had taken down over half of the Easternmost portion of the Building, working from the alley towards 3rd Street.

"It's really great to see this building coming down." said as beaming Dan Miller. "things are happening in town in a positive way, finally."

Miller has a big day today, and he was departing the demolition site to return to City Hall, and then on to Old Somerville Park to set up for the "National Night Out"tonight from 5 to 8 PM.

Miller said there is nothing new on the 3rd Street Buildings at present.