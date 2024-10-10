$1,340 RAISED SO FAR For CAMERON VETERAN'S MEMORIAL

The Cameron Citizen-Observer Newspaper is proud to sponsor and support the efforts of Larry Workman who maintain, keep up, and keep the Cameron Veterans Memorial beautiful and attractive.

One week after its establishment, the fund has received $1,340 in commitments towards an $8,000 goal, including $500 donations from the Cameron Elks Lodge, presented by Greg Clapham and United Electric, presented by Joe Hageman.

The Cameron Veterans Memorial, renovated in 2000 by the Workman brothers, Zach and Larry, is one of the most stunning tributes to those from Cameron and the area who served, and many who gave their lives for their country.

For 25-years, Larry Workman has handled the maintenance and upkeep of the memorial, mowing it more than 800-times at his own expense. The grounds of the Memorial are lush and beautiful, solemn, respectful testament to the bravery of the American Fighting Man.

Larry, now retired, has to go on an annual trek to collect the $1,750 needed annually to pay for six treatments each spring and summer by Archer's Lawn Care of St. Joe.

Larry would like to give the community a chance to step up and stand behind the Memorial.

The Citizen-Observer and Larry have set a goal of raising $8,000, the equivalent of five years of treatments, and to provide for some perpetuity to keep this process funded for if and when Larry has to step away from it.

“Larry is a service-oriented person in his makeup and in his motivations.”said C-O Editor Mark McLaughlin.”He has given so much of himself for so long, and we believe this is a good person doing good who can use community support in keeping the Memorial pristine and stunning.”

Funds raised will be banked at Farmers State Bank of Cameron and are tax-deductible as charity.

To appropriate money once raised, both Larry Workman and American Legion Post Commander Allen Reed must sign off in order to expend funds.

Larry's work over the last twenty-five years, had he billed it out, would have come to over $125,000, which he has provided as a labor of love to honor Cameron area's brave veterans.

“While my Dad served in the military, my brother and I never had that opportunity.”Workman said.”I have believed that since I didn’t serve, doing this for them was something I can do.”

Support the Citizen-Observer and the Veteran's Memorial as we assure its upkeep well into the future. Contact Editor Mark McLaughlin at 660-865-1895 or Larry Workman at 816-294-3386.The GoFund.Me link to contribute is:

www.gofundme.com/help-cameron-veterans-memorial

While initial comments have been very positive and supportive of the effort, Workman says that offers to help with the mowing, while appreciated, need to be directed towards the chemical applications that keep the Memorial looking lush.

“We appreciate everything people have set out to do in helping us.”Workman said.”This is a good start.”