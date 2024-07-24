The 16th Annual BBQ Cook-Off

This year marked the 16th Annual BBQ Cookoff at the Elks Lodge. The BBQ Cook-Off started as a small locals-only contest, later growing into a district Elks BBQ-Cook-Off. There used to be about eight teams competing in the early years. According to member, Carl McBee, the team started the competition with the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) seven years ago, and since then, the Cameron Mo BBQ has been able to grow to include over forty teams for the Cameron Elks Barbecue Cook-Off. You are not required to be an elk to participate, it has always been available to everyone.

These forty teams this year included competitors from more than seven states; the squad that traveled the furthest was from San Diego, California. In addition, on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, we had over sixty accredited BBQ judges. The judges were drawn from around eight states, with Panama City, Florida, being the state with the largest representation.

Our competition has two distinct elements. The Backyard side, where they prepare chicken and ribs, and the Master’s side, where they cook brisket, pork, and chicken. In addition, every Friday night is a rib competition and Saturday mornings are Bloody Mary contests and an afternoon dessert contest. More than $8,000 is given out in prize money overall.

The winner of our tournament will also be entered into a drawing to compete at the Jack Daniels Invitational in Tennessee, two of the top competition BBQ events, and will receive an invitation to the American Royal BBQ tournament’s Invitational side in Kansas City.

According to McBee, the winners of the Master’s side was Janky Leg BBQ from Illinois and the Reserve Grand Champion was Fairway Smokers from Nebraska. On the Backyard side, the winner of both contests was Swine-o-licious BBQ from Jefferson City. Swine-o-licious also won our Friday night rib contest. Our Bloody Mary contest was won by Split Borders BBQ of Kansas, and the dessert contest was won by Porky McBeef and the Cluckers of Kansas.

Friday night, the cook-off’s sponsors enjoyed a BBQ dinner prepared by O.G. Bandits BBQ, a competitor that also has a restaurant at the KCI Airport. Any proceeds from the BBQ contest go to the youth and Veterans program which is co-chaired by Carl McBee, and Charlie Carroll.

“We are thrilled to see how our contest has grown and look forward to even more success in the future, made possible by our sponsors, members, volunteers, teams, and judges,” McBee says.