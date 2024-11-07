2024 ELECTION RESULTS

ELECTION RESULTS

2024 GENERAL ELECTION

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Voting turnout in Clinton and DeKalb Counties was high Tuesday night as citizens exercised their right to vote. DeKalb County recorded 4,852 votes or 72.35% of the registered voters in the county. Clinton County reported a total of 11,238 votes.

PRESIDENT(County Voting, State Numbers, National)

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance: Clinton County(8,211) , DeKalb County (3,883)

Kamala Harris/Tim Walz: Clinton County(2,848) , DeKalb County(870)

Chase Oliver, Mike Ter Maat: Clinton County(90) , DeKalb County(43)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware: Clinton County(48) , DeKalb County(16)

Write-Ins: Clinton County total(2)

US SENATOR

Josh Hawley: Clinton County(7,591) , DeKalb County (3,608)

Lucas Kunce: Clinton County(3,210) , DeKalb County(1,026)

W.C. Young: Clinton County(114) , DeKalb County (62)

Jared Young: Clinton County(68) , DeKalb County (35)

Nathan Kline: Clinton County(7) , DeKalb County (30)

GOVERNOR

MIke Kehoe: Clinton County(7,897) , DeKalb County (3,742)

Crystal Quade: Clinton County(2,868) , DeKalb County(877)

Bill Slantz: Clinton County(169) , DeKalb County (77)

Paul Lehman: Clinton County(88) , DeKalb County(51)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Dave Wasinger: Clinton County(7,565) , DeKalb County(3,532)

Richard Brown: Clinton County(2,666) , DeKalb County(845)

Ken Iverson: Clinton County(253) , DeKalb County (100)

Danielle (Dani) Elliot: Clinton County(336) , DeKalb County (160)

SECRETARY OF STATE

Denny Hoskins: Clinton County(7,659) , DeKalb County (3,553),

Barbara Phifer: Clinton County(2,831) , DeKalb County (916)

Carl Herman Freese: Clinton County(196) , DeKalb County (100)

Jerome Bauer: Clinton County(124) , DeKalb County (55)

STATE TREASURER

Vivek Malek: Clinton County(7,497) , DeKalb County (3,498)

Mark Osmack: Clinton County(2,719) , DeKalb County(860) ,

John A. Hartwig, Jr.: Clinton County(400) , DeKalb County(180) , ,

Reagan Haase: Clinton County(167) , DeKalb County(89)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Andrew Bailey: Clinton County(8,015) , DeKalb County (3,751) ,

Elad Gross: Clinton County(2,519) , DeKalb County(785)

Ryan L. Munro: Clinton County(279) , DeKalb County(103)

6th DISTRICT U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

Sam Graves: Clinton County(8,151) , DeKalb County (3,835)

Pam May: Clinton County(2,500) , DeKalb County (763)

Andy Maidment: Clinton County(190) , DeKalb County (102)

Mike Diel: Clinton County(103) , DeKalb County (40)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 8(Clinton County)

Josh Hurlbert: Clinton County , (5,121)

Sandy Van Wagner: Clinton County(1,905)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 9(Clinton County, Dekalb County)

Dean A VanSCHOIAK: DeKalb County(4,155) Clinton County(3,296)

CIRCUIT 43 DISTRICT I JUDGE

Ryan Horseman: Clinton County(9,189) , DeKalb County (4,147) ,

CIRCUIT 43 DISTRICT II JUDGE

Darin L. Adkins:Clinton County(9,113) , DeKalb County (4,094) ,

CLINTON COUNTY DISTRICT 1 COMMISSIONER

Tyler Walock:

COURT OF APPEALS, WESTERN DISTRICT

CLINTON COUNTY DISTRICT 2 COMMISSIONER

Richard Riddell

DEKALB COUNTY EAST DISTRICT COMMISSIONER

Chet Owen(1,732)

DEKALB COUNTY WEST DISTRICT COMMISSIONER

Kyle H. White(2,462)

KASEY KEESAMAN(4,195)

CLINTON COUNTY ASSESSOR

Cindy Carter

DEKALB COUNTY ASSESSOR

TANYA ZIMMERMAN (4,050)

DEKALB COUNTY COLLECTOR/TREASURER

JESSICA LEE (4,201)

CLINTON COUNTY CORONER

LEE HANKS

DEKALB COUNTY CORONER

HEATH B. TURNER(4,276)

CLINTON COUNTY PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

DEANNA LUTZ

DEKALB COUNTY PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

CONNIE BRAY (4,203)

SUPREME COURT JUDGES(retain, yes or no)

KELLY C. BRONIEC: Clinton County Yes(7,005) No(2,810) , DeKalb County Yes(3,212) No (1,046)

GINGER G. GOOCH: Clinton County Yes(6,859) No(2,927) , DeKalb County Yes (3,156) No(1,079)

WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS

CYNTHIA LYNETTE MARTIN: Clinton County Yes(6,601) No(3,099) , DeKalb County Yes(3,011) No (1,172)

JANET L. SUTTON: Clinton County Yes(6,942) No(2,739) , DeKalb County Yes (3,179) No (985)

GARY D. WITT: Clinton County Yes(6,620) No(3,072) , DeKalb County Yes (3,057) No (1,102)

AMENDMENT 2: SPORTS BETTING(YES OR NO)

Clinton County Yes(5,669) No(5,388) , DeKalb County Yes(2,224) No (2,493)

AMENDMENT 3: RESTORING ABORTION RIGHTS(YES OR NO)

Clinton County Yes(4,882) No(6,245) , DeKalb County Yes(1,664) No (3,115)

AMENDMENT 6: ADD OSAGE RIVER CASINO BOAT(YES OR NO)

Clinton County Yes(4,536) No(5,963) , DeKalb County Yes (1,998) No (2,567)

AMENDMENT 7: CITIZENS ONLY ALLOWED TO VOTE

Clinton County Yes(8,100) No(2,659) , DeKalb County Yes(3,431) No (1,208)

PROPOSITION A: INCREASING THE MINIMUM WAGE(YES OR NO)

Clinton County Yes(5,525) No(5,439) , DeKalb County Yes(1,997) No (2,728)