52 years of service

The Cameron City Council, firefighters and emergency medical service members honored recently retired firefighter Ike Taylor, who retired after more than 50 years of service.

Mayor Darlene Breckenridge presented Taylor with a proclamation for his decades of service during Monday’s meeting inside Cameron City Hall.

“Ike has been a dedicated firefighter and mechanic for the fire department from the antiquated pumper trucks of the early days to the sophisticated behemoths of today … Through the years, Ike raised a family, worked and retired from the Missouri Department of Transportation and always maintained his dedication to the Cameron Fire Department,” Breckenridge said.

Taylor recently celebrated his 90th birthday and officially retired from the fire department Sept. 30, marking an end to a 52-year career and making him the longest tenured city working in the history of Cameron.

“It is my pride and pleasure to pay tribute to Ike Taylor for his commitment to public safety in this community and, furthermore, wish him a belated happy 90th birthday,” Breckenridge said.

For his service, Cameron Assistant Fire Chief Mike Walser presented Taylor with a plaque commemorating his time with the department and members of the fire department, Cameron EMS and Cameron Police Department officers gave him a formal escort out of city hall.

“For 52 years Ike has been the one (to go to) when anything broke down,” Cameron Assistant Fire Chief Walser said. “We had trucks from the early days and we couldn’t afford things … You mean the world to me and everybody else.”