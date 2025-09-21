Home / Home

9-22 City Council Packet

Sun, 09/21/2025 - 10:54am

City Council Agenda for Monday 9-22

 

Interesting Items:

1). Financial reports ffrom the City going into annual audit and end of FY 2025 --- You will need an accountant, reading glasses, coffee(or something stronger) to work your way through all of this.

2). The Hood and Associates Audit 

3). The working 2025-26 Budget. 

4). The discussion on electric rate increases will continue.  Last Wednesday's special meeting included a 3-2 Council vote on whether or not to approve the City's incereases.  Significant budget cuts would have resulted had the Council not so voted.  But the discussion continues..

