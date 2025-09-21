9-22 City Council Packet

City Council Agenda for Monday 9-22

Interesting Items:

1). Financial reports ffrom the City going into annual audit and end of FY 2025 --- You will need an accountant, reading glasses, coffee(or something stronger) to work your way through all of this.

2). The Hood and Associates Audit

3). The working 2025-26 Budget.

4). The discussion on electric rate increases will continue. Last Wednesday's special meeting included a 3-2 Council vote on whether or not to approve the City's incereases. Significant budget cuts would have resulted had the Council not so voted. But the discussion continues..