Accused counterfeiter receives additional charge after printer lands in Cameron PD hands

A Bethany man already facing felony counterfeiting charges had another charge added to his list of complaints after an alleged accomplice attempted to dispose of evidence at the Cameron Red Roof Inn.

Crossley, 39, already facing a felony forgery charge after attempting to pass off five counterfeit $20 bills at the Cameron Dollar General last October, faces additional charges following an investigation, which linked him to a printer and other items Cameron PD detectives believe Crossley used to create the phony money.

Although DeKalb County District Attorney Erik Tate recently handed Crossley the additional charges, it seemed to take some time to link a pair of abandoned suitcases back to him. Last October, a female, later identified as Amanda Burns, 42, of Saint Joe, entered the Cameron Red Roof Inn and attempted to dispose of a green suitcase and a black briefcase.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Cameron PD Det. Steve Smith, [Burns] left the two items tucked behind and between a rug rolled up and set upright and set on a red-padded chair. Smith further stated Burns requested to leave the items to respond to the bank and return to obtain a room. Management advised her that would be fine, and Ms. Burns left. Approximately three hours later, the Cameron Police Department received a call from the Red Roof Inn advising of the property, which had been abandoned and they wanted it removed.

After obtaining a search warrant to open the suitcase and briefcase, investigators discovered a Hewlett Packard printer in the green suitcase with a $20 bill with a serial number matching the five bills found on Crossley shortly after his arrest outside of the Dollar General, as well as copies of the bill inside the printer. At the time of her arrest, Burns had an outstanding warrant out of Livingston County after absconding from a treatment facility while on furlough, as well as an outstanding warrant from Linn County for possession of stolen property.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, in October Crossley allegedly attempted to exchange five phony $20 dollar bills in order to place $100 in credit on his CashApp account last Tuesday, prompting the Dollar General cashier to request assistance from her manager, who later contacted the Cameron Police Department.