Across-the-board utility rate increases approved

City of Cameron utility customers may soon see a slight increase on their bills after the Cameron City Council approved a slew of rate increases ahead of the finalization of the 2023-2024 city budget.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, Cameron Utility Director Zac Johnson outlined a litany of reasons behind the across-the-board utility rate increases ranging from debt associated with recent water-sewer improvements to passing on rate increases from the city’s wholesale electricity provider.

“Earlier this year, we were notified by [Platte-Clay Electric Coop] of an increase in our wholesale costs. That turns out to be a little bit more than 5.5 percent. These rates will adjust our current rates to meet the increased costs,” Johnson said.

Johnson estimated the rate increase would likely result in $7 increase per residential customer and $13 for small commercial or industrial customers.

The Council also increased the city water rates by 2 percent, to cover the cost of operations - primarily the cost of materials and replacing outdated meters. Johnson estimated the rate increase will cost residential customers an additional $1. In his third trip to the lectern, Johnson detailed the rate increase for sewer rates, which would cover the $4.4 million upgrades to the city water treatment plant.

“We’re getting closer to completion ... We’re working to get that completed this year. We were originally looking to do two 5 percent increases, but we think we can get by with just another 2 percent this year,” Johnson said.

Johnson estimated the 2 percent increase would result in less than a dollar per month for residential customers.