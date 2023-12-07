Activists turn attention from removing books to removing athletics, extra curricular activities

Following more than a year of attempting to remove illicit books from Cameron R-1 School District libraries, local activists requested the Board of Education explore curtailing athletics and other extra-curricular activities in order to focus on student grades.

“Our kids are very busy. Maybe our kids are too busy, too busy doing other things when they should be learning … Are we sending our kids to get an experience or to get an education?” Landi said.

Without citing any peer-reviewed studies, both Landi and fellow activist Heath Gilbert said research they’ve read indicates sports and extra curricular activities has a detremental effect on student grades. However, studies by the University of Oklahoma Extension and the University of Alabama indicate students participating in on-campus activities do benefit. Moreover, the US Department on Education, citing a research paper by by Brandon University Faculty Member Claudette Christison connected participation in extra-curricular activities to an increased score of 2 percent in math and science tests and increased the average students’ chances of attending college by 10 percent.

Instead of school sponsored activities, Landi and Gilbert suggested letting third-party organization such as the Cameron YMCA administrate and fund Cameron student activities and not the taxpayers.

“Are we really putting the kids first? What if we separate the sports from the school. You could turn this over to the private sector - the sports - the YMCA, the chamber of commerce, they can drum up sponsors to help pay for this. Kids can’t foot the bill for this,” Landi said. “… When the kids come to school, they’re here to learn, not to play games. Sports have value, we don’t argue that, but that should be an after school thing. When you send a kid to school, they should go to school to learn.”