Adventurer, jeweler, pilot Junior Sandy passes away at 82

It could be said that Kenneth David (Junior) Sandy “died with his boots on”. He passed away while working on the family farm he enjoyed so much. “Junior” was 82 years old when he passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Junior and his wife, Nancy (Gurney) were married and supported each other for nearly 62 years. Junior was devoted to his family and always spoke of them with great pride. Junior and his wife were members of Kidder United Methodist Church.

The Cameron-Kidder-Hamilton area lost one of our most distinguished citizens with Junior’s passing. He was well-known not only in our area communities, but throughout the nation due to his various business ventures, especially in the world of precious metals, precious stones, rare coins and artifacts.

Junior was born June 4, 1940 in the family home to parents Kenneth and Roberta Sandy. Despite his many travels and adventures he always remained loyal to his home and family heritage. He loved this area of the country and the people of local communities.

Basketball always held a special place in Junior’s heart. He played for Winston High School during his youth, and remains on of the top scorers in Missouri basketball history. He loved the game and continued to play whenever there was an opportunity. Many local athletes came to know Junior on the basketball court.