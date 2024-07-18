Agriculture Education impacts Hamilton R-2 Students this summer

Sixty-four elementary students at Hamilton R-2 participated in hands-on lessons about agriculture during enrichment programming this summer with Agriculture Education on the Move™ (Ag Moves). Hamilton R-2 partnered with Ag Moves to provide elementary students with ten foundational lessons on the topics of agriculture. Local Ag Moves educator, Lillian Smith, facilitated the lessons to Caldwell County’s consumers of tomorrow, helping them make connections to agriculture in their daily lives.

“Agriculture education in elementary classrooms is a valuable experience for all involved. Students, teachers, and Ag Moves educators are connecting to the world around them, where their food comes from, and how agriculture affects daily life. We value each participating school and look forward to returning year after year,” said Heather Fletcher, Agriculture Education on the Move™ program director.

Ag Moves is a proactive, educational effort that brings enthusiastic, trained educators to classrooms to build agricultural literacy at elementary ages. During a ten-lesson program, students learn about crops, livestock, soil and water conservation, nutrition, and careers in agriculture. The lessons are STEM-focused and the curriculum meets Missouri classroom objectives. Students make soybean germination necklaces, corn plastic, butter, animal feed rations, soil profile bookmarks and more to make their learning interactive and fun. Students are exposed to Missouri farm families and learn about their dedication, compassion, sacrifice, and work ethic. Ag Moves is provided at no cost to schools or enrichment programs by the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation.

“Connecting students with fundamental agricultural education through Ag Moves creates immense value to entire communities. Students experience the thrill of germinating seeds, understand the basics of how their food is produced and see, many for the first time, the agriculture all around them. Agriculture is the $97 billion economic engine that drives Missouri’s economy; many of these students will land in careers in agriculture, food, and forestry down the road,” said Ashley McCarty, Missouri Farmers Care executive director.

Ag Moves educators, 4-H leaders, University of Missouri Extension and Missouri FFA partner educators taught lessons this summer across the state. Twenty-one college interns have served with Ag Moves this summer, reaching thousands of students while developing their teaching skills and experience. With a shortage of agriculture educators in Missouri, the Ag Moves program is helping close the gap by providing opportunities for tomorrow’s teachers to prepare for their careers. The program’s impact continues to grow, reaching over fifty percent more students when compared to successful efforts last summer. Through extensive partnerships, the program had a positive influence in the lives of more than 10,000 elementary students in Missouri during 2023.

As summer schools conclude, the Ag Education on the Move Coloring Fun App can extend learning for elementary students through the summer months. The free app gives youth an opportunity to virtually explore their connection to food, fiber, fuel, and other farm products as they color their way through the farm. The app is available on Google Play, Apple App Store and Amazon Appstore at https://www.agmoves.com/aeotmapp. Free, downloadable partner resources are available at www.agmoves.com/resources to provide additional summer fun and learning.

Ag Moves is funded through Missouri Farmers Care, a coalition of more than 40 Missouri agriculture groups. Missouri soybean farmers and their checkoff, the MFA Oil Foundation, FCS Financial and MFA Incorporated, support the program, along with contributions from Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, Missouri Beef Industry Council, and the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board. To learn more, to connect your school with the program, or to become a partner, visit www.agmoves.com.