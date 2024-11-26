EDITOR'S NOTE: The Citizen-Observer contacted the Cameron R-I school district last Wednesday, November 20 requesting a meeting with Superintendent Robinson to discuss the previous night's School Board Meeting. A message was left on voice mail with a request to call back. No response was received. The Citizen-Observer welcomes the contribution of the school district to this discussion. We can be reached at 660-865-1895 or our published phone number.

ALLEGATIONS OF ABUSE OF PARKVIEW STUDENTS ILLUMINATE ISSUES WITH SRO

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor

Citizen-Observer

Cameron resident Heath Gilbert’s bombshell revelation of reported abuse of an elementary student at Parkview Elementary and a secondary complaint of an issue on a CSD school bus have shone light on the Cameron R-1 School District’s in-house police school resource officer and policies, or the lack thereof regarding the SRO’s duties, protocols, and jurisdiction over certain reports and situations occurring within the District.

Gilbert’s allegation rocked the November 19 school board meeting, coming on the heels of Kidder resident Dan Landi’s call to implement in-classroom cameras and police-worn body cams for the School Resource Officer.

The Cameron School Board reacted with shock and alarm at the allegation, and the interchange between Gilbert, and Board Vice-President Andi Lockridge was intense, with Lockridge asserting that the allegations needed to be addressed in a closed session rather than a public forum. Board member Ryan Murphy, new to his position on the board, asked why the parents had not come to the District to report the matter.

Gilbert replied that a growing number of parents don’t trust the school district.

An investigation by the Citizen-Observer and long discussions with Mr. Gilbert revealed that the alleged abuse did not occur recently, which was if not implied, inferred by Gilbert’s presentation.

In fact, the alleged events occurred sometime in the 2022-23 school year and were reported to parents by School Resource Officer Johnny Palmer in August of 2023.

Parents were reportedly told that an incident had occurred and that the school had been made aware while investigating a second report of abuse . Palmer told the parents that he believed it was an instance of “kids being kids” and that there wasn’t much more to it.

In question was who reported the allegation to the school, through the counselor, administrator or teacher, to be placed in Palmer’s hands for investigation.

Officer Palmer told the parents to take their child to “Voices of Courage” in order to have their child report what had occurred.

The parents ultimately reported to the Department of Children and Family Services who made arrangements for taking the child to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for an evaluation.

This had been told to Gilbert when it occurred, and Gilbert assumed the accusations had been addressed and the District took steps to inform the family of what had been done.

Under state mandatory reporter guidelines, it is legally required that whenever school staff are made aware of a complaint of abuse, they are to immediately contact the Missouri Child Abuse Hotline and File a report within 24 hours of the incident.

Within 48 hours, DFCS sends an investigator to meet with the student in the school, or the home, and determine whether the report is founded, lacks foundation, or requires the introduction of some kind of services.

It should be noted that all school employees are required to view a Missouri Association of School Boards video prior to the school year outlining what constitutes child abuse, the steps mandatory reporters are required to take and the direct responsibility of the reporter to follow through with the Department of Children and Family Services. When DFCS makes contact with the school, they are to make the child available for an interview with a DFCS case worker, from which interview, a determination is made, and an investigation to determine what occurred is initiated.

It is unclear whether that occurred in this case and whether the SRO made the determination that there was nothing to report.

According to Gilbert, it occurred to him to check with the family recently to see what had been learned from DCFS, and the child’s parents informed him there had never been another contact from the District or DCFS.

This led to his decision to confront the matter with the Board last Tuesday night.

Gilbert told the C-O that a third and unrelated complaint, raised earlier regarded a student witnessing two intermediate-level boys on a school bus making inappropriate comments to an older adolescent girl about taking off her bra and revealing her breasts. What exactly occurred in this instance is unclear, and may have been addressed as a disciplinary issue rather than an abuse complaint.

Gilbert said that the investigation into that matter began when the student involved had mentioned what they saw to a friend, sparking a peer-to-peer firestorm of rumors, and led to the school confronting the student with allegations of starting rumors.

That event occurred in December of 2022.

While Gilbert’s clashes with the school and the board have centered around book content in the school library, his assertions of First Amendment and Americans with Disabilities Act violations by the school, and ultimately a litigation against the District settled with Gilbert in his favor, the reaction of the Board and the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Matt Robinson suggested that the Board was unaware of the Parkview complaints of abuse.

This brought the relationship of School Resource Officer Palmer, ex-SRO Ward and the District into stark relief.

At present, The Cameron R-I School District does not have a series of policies governing the actions of the school resource officer. There is a memorandum of understanding between the District and local law enforcement delineating when a potential crime or incident crosses over from the SRO’s authority to that of the police department or county sheriff. There is question as to whether or not that "handoff" occurred in this case.

State statute 162.215 outlines how school resource officers are to function with local law enforcement. The statute states that a school police officer has the ability to investigate crimes that occur on school property, buses, and at school activities, but is clear in noting that “any sexual offense or any felony involving the use of threat or use of force shall remain under the authority of the local jurisdiction where the crime occurred.”

In the instance of the alleged abuse incident, it is unclear whether or not the case was appropriately handed off to local law enforcement under the memorandum of understanding.

In a phone call between Gilbert and Dr. Robinson, which was recorded and streamed live on a Facebook page “Exposing the Cameron R-I School District”, Gilbert pressed for the use of body cams for the SRO, cameras in the classroom, admittedly separate issues from the abuse allegations but falling into the area of Gilbert’s ongoing complaint…a lack of transparency from the school district.

The day after the Board Meeting, Gilbert received a call from Officer Palmer asking him for information on the child and family involved so that he could “perform his due diligence” in the investigation. Gilbert later received a letter from the school urging him to report the names of the students and the families involved.

This appears to be a case in which the school didn’t have clarification or understand that the alleged abuse had occurred up to two years ago and had been reported by Palmer himself to the parents in August of 2023.

While there has been a changeover on the School Board since that time, the body’s surprise at the concern suggested they too were confused by the facts of the incident and the time frame.

Gilbert’s assertions that the school has to have policies in place regulating the actions, duties, and limits of the School Resource Officer have unmistakable merit.

Robinson indicated to Gilbert in their phone call that he would look into the body camera issue, consult school attorneys, and then bring findings to the board. Policies regarding the SRO are in the works for discussion at upcoming Board meetings, as Robinson reported to Gilbert.

This story, and related material on this subject, will be further investigated by the Citizen-Observer and reported as more information is received. It should be noted that the Citizen-Observer reached out to the Superintendent last Wednesday to request an interview to discuss these matters ansd a message was left on Dr. Robinson's voice mail. To date, no call back or response has been received.