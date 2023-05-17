Home / Home
Shown here is the recently constructed, $4.7 million (check) Randy Curnow Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealership, the location of an alleged three-year, $300,000 embezzlement scheme discovered by an audit by Horizon CPA Services of North Kansas City.

Alleged $300,000 embezzlement lands felony charge for former automotive dealership employee

Wed, 05/17/2023 - 11:38am admin
Jimmy Potts

A Liberty woman who allegedly embezzled more than $300,000 from her former Cameron employer now faces a felony theft charge in DeKalb County. 

Monday, recently appointed DeKalb County Judge Drew Foster Davis issued an arrest warrant for Alison Jean Culver, 57, who worked as an accounts payable and receivable agent while allegedly embezzling more than $300,000 from Randy Curnow Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.  

