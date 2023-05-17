Alleged $300,000 embezzlement lands felony charge for former automotive dealership employee

A Liberty woman who allegedly embezzled more than $300,000 from her former Cameron employer now faces a felony theft charge in DeKalb County.

Monday, recently appointed DeKalb County Judge Drew Foster Davis issued an arrest warrant for Alison Jean Culver, 57, who worked as an accounts payable and receivable agent while allegedly embezzling more than $300,000 from Randy Curnow Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.

