Home / Home
Shown here is a photo of an alleged Chinese spy balloon hovering over Cameron.

Alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted over Cameron

Fri, 02/03/2023 - 1:13pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Weather enthusiasts are reporting unusual air traffic over Cameron, which they believe may be a Chinese spy balloon.

Similar to a recent report in Montana, the Facebook group Live Storm Chasers posted multiple spotters witnessed an white balloon floating over Cameron, Missouri.

Several employees at Cameron Newspapers, located near the I-35/Highway 36 intersection witnessed multiple planes flying near the alleged unidentifed flying aircraft. The Cameron Citizen-Observer reached out to Rose Crans Air Force Base for a comment, but they have not responded at this time. The Citizen-Observer will provide updates throughout the day as they become available. 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media