Alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted over Cameron

Weather enthusiasts are reporting unusual air traffic over Cameron, which they believe may be a Chinese spy balloon.

Similar to a recent report in Montana, the Facebook group Live Storm Chasers posted multiple spotters witnessed an white balloon floating over Cameron, Missouri.

Several employees at Cameron Newspapers, located near the I-35/Highway 36 intersection witnessed multiple planes flying near the alleged unidentifed flying aircraft. The Cameron Citizen-Observer reached out to Rose Crans Air Force Base for a comment, but they have not responded at this time. The Citizen-Observer will provide updates throughout the day as they become available.