American Gold Mine Pawn fills old Porter’s building

The old Porter’s Building Center building has a new occupant with plans to officially open July 15.

As part of an expansion under new owner David Schmidt, the St. Joseph-based American Gold Mine Pawn and Payday Loan Super Center will open a new location in Cameron, filling the building vacated after Porter’s Building Center closed last year.

“We were aware of the Porter location being on the market. We thought that would be a really good location,” Schmidt said. “We have a large pawn shop in St. Jospeh so it provided a good scale for us as far as the size of a showroom and connected warehouse space to keep the people’s pawn until they come back and get it.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.