American Goldmine Pawn and Payday Loan ready for August 15 opening

The signs are up and building contractors are putting on the final touches to the newest location of American Gold Mine Pawn and Payday Loan Super Center at Grand Avenue.

Originally forecast for a July 15 opening, American Gold Mine Pawn and Payday Loan Super Center expects to open its doors to the public August 15 after delays with its federal license to sell firearms.

“There were a few delays on some of the construction items, but another thing is you have to have a license from the federal government to sell and pawn guns, just to deal with guns. Maybe it’s COVID-19, but it’s taken longer to get that license,” Owner Doug Schmidt said. “There was a delay in that and we were pushing it back a couple of weeks, but in gets busy the first week of the month and the last week of the month in St. Joe.”

The old Porter’s Building Center location near US 36 Highway will be the new location of American Goldmine. Despite the building being vacant of only a few months, remodeling the building to support its new purpose was no small feat. Along with installing display cases for guns, guitars, jewelry and electronics installed in time for the August 15 opening, Schmidt also sought a local manager to oversee operations and hired Cameron resident David Bromley for the task.

For Schmidt, finding the right person was essential because American Goldmine prides itself in being more than a pawn shop. Whether providing seasonal items such as window air conditioners or even providing small business loans so they can make payroll in case of a prolonged shutdown, Schmidt said American Goldmine offers a variety of services not often found at a business known for offering low interest collateral loans.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, we did [a loan] for almost $20,000. A small business owner had a cash flow issue with getting paid on something and needed to make his payroll,” Schmidt said. “He brought us some items that were worth plenty and we gave him almost $20,000. Sometimes we help out small business owners, where the business is great but they have a cashflow issue. Dealing with the bank there is paperwork and dealing with a loan committee on a Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. and then they come back with more questions and more paperwork. It’s too much trouble. With us, it’s quick and easy and they walk away with cash on the spot.”