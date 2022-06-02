Up and away

Starting Friday, more than 19 hot air balloons will dot the Cameron skyline as part of the first annual Old School of Cameron Hot Air Affair.

Originally conceived as a dream by event organizer Denise Maddex, the two-day event will feature a variety of vendors, contests and performances from the area’s premiere bands Saturday and Sunday at the Cameron Municipal Airport.

“It’s going to be crazy. I’m excited and extremely nervous. We’re worried about the weather. That’s the only thing I have any concern about. They keep changing it. There is a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight (Saturday), but it’s supposed to be beautiful,” Maddex said.

Despite potential weather, Maddex said she already has 19 hot air balloon pilots signed on for the event. Balloons lift off Friday as part of a media event at the airport, with the public events slated for Saturday and Sunday.

“When we started out, we were only going to do 10 (balloons). It was our first year, and we didn’t want to go crazy,” Maddex said. “As the 10 showed up pretty quickly, we had several others contact [Jason Jones with Old World Balloonery], wanting to be a part of it. We thought, you know what, let’s do 15. We got to 15, then Jason said we had more interested - let’s do 20. We got to 20, but we had a few cancels. But now we’re back to 19.”

