Annual Arbor Day Tree Planting this Friday

Tue, 04/22/2025 - 10:59am admin

The annual Arbor Day tree-planting will take place Friday, April 25  at several locations around Cameron, conducted by Matt Arndt, owner of Matt’s Healthy Woods, and the Cameron Park Board President.

The Tree planting schedule is as follows:

9:00 AM - 2nd Grade

9:30 AM - 1st Grade

10:00 AM - Kindergarten

------------------------------

12:00 PM - 3rd Grade

12:30 PM - 4th Grade

1:00 PM - 5th Grade

Kindergarten class’s “Black Gum” tree will be planted just west of the high school football field.  All K-5 classes will return to visit their trees as planted, and a tradition is for the graduation class each year to return to the site of its tree.

The Class of 2025’s Red Sunset Maple is planted directly west of the Aquatic Center on the corner.

The Visual Map, provided by Arndt of all the tree sites, is posted to mycameronnews.com 

 

 

 

PDF icon 2025 Arbor Day Tree locations.pdf

