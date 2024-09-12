Annual KidsFest by The Old School of Cameron

Fun was had by all at this years KidsFest, hosted by The Old School. Running in conjunction with the first Airing of the Quilts and the Farmers and Makers Market, there was something for the kids and adults to enjoy this past Saturday, August 17th at McCorkle Park. DreamCatchers offered pony rides, the Cameron High School FFA brought several animals for a petting zoo, the Cameron Library was out with their Virtual Realty headset.