Another CCC corrections officer receives felony charge for admitting sex with prisoner

A Brookfield woman could go from working with prisoners to becoming one herself after allegedly admitting to having sex with a convict at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Following a report by Missouri Department of Corrections Investigator Brandy Clark, DeKalb County Prosecutor Erik Tate charged Sarah Sprezian, 31, with felony sexual conduct in the course of public duty, which carries a sentence of up to 4 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to Clark’s report, between May 28 and July 12 of this year, Sprezian engaged in sexual activity with a prisoner. Both incidents involved [the prisoner] engaging in vaginal intercourse with Sprezian.

This is the second case of a female prisoner guard engaging in sexual intercourse with a prisoner in as many years. In March of 2022, Veronia Hilz of Gallatin admitted to having a sexual relationship with a prisoner. Last December, DeKalb County Judge Ryan Horsman sentenced her to one year in county jail after she accepted a plea deal, which commuted her charge to a misdemeanor.

Prisoner uses his dreds to hide drugs

Already serving time for a 2010 murder, Djuan Hatten, 35, may receive additional time after officers found a menagerie of drugs in his dreadlocks. According to a report filed by MDOC Investigator Rhonda Douglas, while searching Hatten’s hair last May, an officer found the cut-off fingertip of a sanitary glove woven into his dreadlock, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer then found another cut-off glove tip in another dread, this time containing strips of Suboxone - a drug prescribed for treating opioid addition. In another dread, he found a green leafy substance - later identified as marijuana. In another dread, he found another cut-off glove tip containing another bag of methamphetamine.

Although not as elaborate as Hatten, Christian Vannaman - serving 10 years for felony assault - may have additional time added after a strip search in April revealed a bag containing a white powdery substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.