Shown here is the a building at 112 Third Street, which Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said the city ruled an unsafe structure and may soon require demolition.

Another downtown building deemed an unsafe structure

Tue, 06/13/2023 - 12:20am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Another building in Cameron’s historic downtown district may soon face the wrecking ball.

During Monday’s Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes announced city officials deemed a building at 113 Third Street an unsafe structure. 

“There has been a lot of concern about public safety, walking up and down the street. The building is occupied by an individual. There has been some displacement, some movement in the south wall,” Wymes said. 

While speaking to the Commission Monday, Wymes said structural concerns began long before his tenure. A recent shift to the south wall, which supports much of the structure, forced the city to take immediate action. Wymes recommended barricading the structure, similar to a three-building structure at the 200 block of Third Street that remains standing after city officials declared a dangerous structure in 2021. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES WEDNESDAY.

Click this link for the full discussion from Monda's Cameron Planning and Zoning meeting (21:00). http://mycameronnews.com/news/bloom-medicinals-explores-outdoor-marijuana-grow-expansion-across-prison

