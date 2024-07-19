Home / Home

Another Jamesport Building Engulfed in Flames

Fri, 07/19/2024 - 10:05am admin
By: 
Abby Lewey, Editor

At approximately 6 pm June 18, another fire engulfed and destroyed Shearwood Surplus and Supplies which used to be Shearwoods Quilt and Fabrics located at 799 SW 80th St just across the county borders between Livingston and Grundy, east of Jamesport, off of Route U.Notified by Fire Chief Davey Davis, an official from the marshal’s office was dispatched to investigate the scene. At the time of the fire, no injuries were reported, as the business was closed. The business is insured through the Amish community.Grundy County Rural Fire and Protection District and the Chillicothe Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene. The Shearwood’s Surplus store was known for its home goods, hardware’s, toys, office supplies, and more.

This is the third building that has burned down, and two buildings in the last ten days in Jamesport. Jamesport Country Store, on Highway 6, Route NN, burned to the ground, and the owners are quickly rebuilding. Hostetler Palette Business burned down in June.

