APPEARING THIS WEEK IN THE CITIZEN-OBSERVER

APPEARING IN THIS WEEK'S CITIZEN-OBSERVER...

PARK BOARD-CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION REVEALS CONFLICT ON ROLES, MAJOR ISSUES

CHS Drama/Music Production of "Newsies" readying for boffo opening November 15

A CONVERSATION WITH CAMERON R-1 SUPERINTENDENT MATT ROBINSON---Inside the "Book Dilemma"

AREA FOOTBALL STANDOUT FROM BRAYMER SETS NATIONAL RECORD FOR TOUCHDOWNS THROWN IN A CAREER---MEET JORDAN HALEY

DRAGON FOOTBALL CONTINUES 'ROLLING THUNDER TOUR"---POUNDS UNIVERSITY ACADEMY 42-20

IN EDITORIAL...

"McLaughlin Files" breaks down final election poll results...Red Wave?"

Arthur and Briggs bring "the heat" coming into next weeks election