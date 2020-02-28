April completion announced for linking Cameron sidewalks

Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager announced the city will complete work on a project linking city sidewalks at Grand and Walnut sometime in April.

Bontrager asked for motorists’ patience while projecting traffic delays due to work on the $246,729 project approved by the city council in January.

“This project includes new ADA sidewalks along both sides of Walnut south of Grand Avenue. It also includes pedestrian crossing improvements and pedestrian crossing signals on the southern and eastern sides of the intersection. With the completion of this project, there will be a continuous sidewalk connection from Evergreen north to Bryan Road,” Bontrager stated in a press release, issued shortly after the city council’s decision to approve the project.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, the approval comes a little more than two weeks after the city council passed a $246,729 agreement with Mega Industries Corporation for construction of pedestrian walkways at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Walnut Street.

“This is an agreement with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission to utilize grant funds for improvements to the North Walnut and Grand Avenue intersection,” said Public Works Director Drew Bontrager to the city council in June. “We have identified pedestrian access and safety as one of our priorities. We spent a lot of time and work on pedestrian access improvements along North Walnut and South Walnut too. Right now, we have sidewalks go all the way from Evergreen up to Grand Avenue and from Grand Avenue to Bryant Road with the overpass. This would complete that network along North Walnut Street.”

When construction of the project wraps, it will provide seamless sidewalk travel along Cameron’s main thoroughfare. The project came about as a result of an agreement with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission.

Bontrager said the design for linking the network of sidewalks came about while utilizing transportation enhancement grants, but Cameron could not come up with the funds needed to complete the project. He estimated the project to cost $211,000 with grant funds totaling $169,000 and the city matching $42,000 of those funds. The Missouri Department of Transportation will fund construction of the signals needed for the crosswalk and the city will maintain the sidewalks, including those in the linking the sidewalk with the crosswalk island.

“Some of this money has already been spent on design. A bulk of the money will come in after October 1 (2019) during construction,” Bontrager said. “It’s a late construction project ... The weather is not going to impact it too much other than a short section of sidewalks on the south side of Grand Avenue.”