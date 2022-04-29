April Food Establishment Inspections
STANBERRY MINISTRY CENTER (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/5/22
Priority Items:
Improper storage of toxics
Core Items:
No self-closer on restroom door
No covered waste basket in restroom
STANBERRY NUTRITION SITE (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/5/22
Priority Items:
Mice droppings seen
Core Items:
None observed
WARREN’S (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/5/22
Priority Items:
Food not being held at 41°F or below
Vent hood is dirty
Meat slicer is dirty
Food debris in drawer
Stand mixer is dirty
Sanitizer not being used in spray bottles
Unlabeled spray bottle
Pink slimy build-up inside ice machine
Food debris on trays holding clean utensils
Prep reach-in is excessively dirty
Inside reach-in is excessively dirty
Core Items:
No towels at hand sinks in kitchen
Inside reach-in freezer is dirty
Prep table is dirty
No soap at hand sink in restroom
Thermometers missing from 2 reach-in coolers
No test kit
Shelving holding clean dishes is dirty
Door seal on prep cooler is broken
Dish machine is excessively dirty
Walls in dishwashing area are dirty
Shelving is dirty
Hand sink is dirty
Front and sides of reach-in equipment are excessively dirty
783 NUTRITION (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/11/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
No self-closer on restroom door
Improper storage of single-service items
STANBERRY THRIFTWAY (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/12/22
Priority Items:
Improper separation of raw meats
Core Items:
Missing and broken floor tiles
Debris under shelving in walk-in
Stained ceiling tiles
CASEY’S (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/12/22
Priority Items:
Food past discard date
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
Inside prep cooler is dirty
Food being stored on floor
Top of pizza oven is dirty
Shelving is dirty
Improper storage of single-service items
CASEY’S (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 4/19/22
Priority Items:
Time stamp missing from food in hot case
Ice chute on soda machine is dirty
Dispensing area of iced coffee is dirty
Dispensing area of soft serve machine is dirty
Hot chocolate machine is dirty
Core Items:
Hand sink in kitchen is dirty
Hand sinks in both restrooms are dirty
Toilets in both restrooms are dirty
Shelving in kitchen is dirty
No cold water at prep sink
Dumpster lids are open
Dumpster enclosure has unnecessary litter and debris
Cases of food being stored on floor
Cart in kitchen is excessively dirty
Food product and trash on floor of walk-in freezer
Door seal on walk-in freezer is broken
Trash on floor under shelving in walk-in beer cooler
Tops of beverage machines are dusty
Improper storage of single-service items
MAYSVILLE NUTRITION (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 4/19/22
Priority Items:
Unlabeled spray bottle
Core Items:
Shelving inside reach-in is dirty
SUBWAY (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 4/19/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
None observed