April Food Establishment Inspections

STANBERRY MINISTRY CENTER (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/5/22

Priority Items:

Improper storage of toxics

Core Items:

No self-closer on restroom door

No covered waste basket in restroom

STANBERRY NUTRITION SITE (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/5/22

Priority Items:

Mice droppings seen

Core Items:

None observed

WARREN’S (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/5/22

Priority Items:

Food not being held at 41°F or below

Vent hood is dirty

Meat slicer is dirty

Food debris in drawer

Stand mixer is dirty

Sanitizer not being used in spray bottles

Unlabeled spray bottle

Pink slimy build-up inside ice machine

Food debris on trays holding clean utensils

Prep reach-in is excessively dirty

Inside reach-in is excessively dirty

Core Items:

No towels at hand sinks in kitchen

Inside reach-in freezer is dirty

Prep table is dirty

No soap at hand sink in restroom

Thermometers missing from 2 reach-in coolers

No test kit

Shelving holding clean dishes is dirty

Door seal on prep cooler is broken

Dish machine is excessively dirty

Walls in dishwashing area are dirty

Shelving is dirty

Hand sink is dirty

Front and sides of reach-in equipment are excessively dirty

783 NUTRITION (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/11/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

No self-closer on restroom door

Improper storage of single-service items

STANBERRY THRIFTWAY (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/12/22

Priority Items:

Improper separation of raw meats

Core Items:

Missing and broken floor tiles

Debris under shelving in walk-in

Stained ceiling tiles

CASEY’S (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 4/12/22

Priority Items:

Food past discard date

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

Inside prep cooler is dirty

Food being stored on floor

Top of pizza oven is dirty

Shelving is dirty

Improper storage of single-service items

CASEY’S (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 4/19/22

Priority Items:

Time stamp missing from food in hot case

Ice chute on soda machine is dirty

Dispensing area of iced coffee is dirty

Dispensing area of soft serve machine is dirty

Hot chocolate machine is dirty

Core Items:

Hand sink in kitchen is dirty

Hand sinks in both restrooms are dirty

Toilets in both restrooms are dirty

Shelving in kitchen is dirty

No cold water at prep sink

Dumpster lids are open

Dumpster enclosure has unnecessary litter and debris

Cases of food being stored on floor

Cart in kitchen is excessively dirty

Food product and trash on floor of walk-in freezer

Door seal on walk-in freezer is broken

Trash on floor under shelving in walk-in beer cooler

Tops of beverage machines are dusty

Improper storage of single-service items

MAYSVILLE NUTRITION (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 4/19/22

Priority Items:

Unlabeled spray bottle

Core Items:

Shelving inside reach-in is dirty

SUBWAY (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 4/19/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

None observed