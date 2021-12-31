Area ministers host concert for maximum security prison

Prison Power Ministries returned to Western Missouri Correctional Center for the first time in more than two years as part of a three-night “Christmas on the Inside” concert series.

Last Thursday’s concert series finale kicked off in front of more than 200 maximum-security prisoners, featuring numerous public speakers and the Hope City KC Band as they spread the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“It was extremely successful and very well received by the staff and the inmates,” said event organizer Bill Corum, who personally shook hands with most the attendees.

The event was the first significant public event at the prison since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. Matt Mason, WMCC chaplain, said events like “Christmas on the Inside” has more meaning than singing and fellowship because it can turn a prisoner back on the right path instead of joining a prison gang and the negative consequences that carries.

“It’s a positive effect on the inmates. Anytime we have an event, in the next few months you can sense a calm,” Mason said. “It’s absolutely crucial to have these kinds of things. I’ve had staff and offenders alike stopping me out on the walk just saying how much they appreciate this and how it touched them. I’ve got staff telling me how much they needed it and that it spiritually recharged them. There is an excitement now going around.”

Although playing in front of some of Missouri’s most dangerous convicts, Hope City KC Band Lead Singer Aaron Swanger said he did not feel nervous. Despite many hearing his songs for the first time, regardless of the complex lyrics, prisoners quickly memorized the verses and sung along with Swanger.

“Tonight was really encouraging. It was a lot of fun. My favorite part is always to get the room singing. You get everybody else singing and just step back. Actually, I had a concert for me tonight. There was a beautiful sound coming out of those guys,” Swanger said.

As for future events, Prison Power Ministries will return another tradition in the annual car show this fall officials cancelled last year due to the pandemic. With nearly 50 high-end cars and motorcycle participating in 2019, Corum hopes the event comes back bigger and better in 2022.