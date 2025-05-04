Arndt and City Make their case in Park Board Dispute; Decision Pending

The City Council held the much publicized and, in some quarters, anticipated face to face between Park Board President Matt Arndt, four members of the Cameron City Council and mostly orchestrated by City Attorney Padraic Corcoran Thursday May 1 at the Public Safety Building.

The proceeding, which cast Mayor Becky Curtis as the presiding officer, mostly followed a script laid down prior to the meeting, ostensibly by City Attorney Padraic Corcoran, and which included equal time for opening arguments, cross examination of witnesses, and final statements from both Arndt, and Corcoran, representing the City.

Council members John Breckenridge, Curtis, Gina Reed-Hibler and John Feighert, attending by Zoom call in, Corcoran, City Clerk Shellie Blades, City Manager Steve Rasmussen, Economic Development Director Lance Rains and Police Chief Dan Miller.

City IT Director Chris Wilson produced the City’s recording of the meeting, which can be found on YouTube.

Corcoran started the City’s arguments by providing Council Members and Arndt with a binder of exhibits, affidavits and other materials used to make his case. He stuck to the City’s outlined accusations against Arndt, which included:

Accusation 1—The accusation that Arndt tried to obtain a no-bid contract for completion of a hazardous tree assessment on the ADA trails, and persisted in doing so beginning in February of 2024 and continuing, as laid out by an email stream beginning in February to Rasmussen which informed him of the hazardous trees on the ADA traIls, which Arndt suggested caused a significant hazard of injury if not addressed.

Corcoran asserted that Arndt continued to work over several months to pressure the Park Board into approving a contract for Arndt to do the work. Park Board minutes confirm that Arndt continued to bring the matter to the attention of the Board, after calling twice for the City to let bids on the work, and after the resignation of then Parks Superintendent Eric Gerber, who had left the Park Board with a call to let the bids. Before Gerber left, that determination by the Park Board was never acted upon.

Bids were never let, the hazardous trees continue to pose a threat unaddressed, to represent a danger to users of the ADA Trails, and significant legal peril to the City should someone using the trails be injured as a result.

Arndt, in presenting his case, argued from the beginning, an emphasis on accounting for protocol about city officials doing the work and presented issues which needed to be reviewed by the City Attorney to assure legal and ethical boundaries were honored.

Arndt was provided an opinion by the City Attorney that said if a bidding process was put forward and Arndt was the low bidder that he could do the work. But additional conversations between Rasmussen, Corcoran, then Parks Superintendent Eric Gerber and Arndt resulted in Rasmussen ruling that Arndt could not do the work, regardless, citying the appearance of ethical issues.

Rasmussen finally put his foot down with a hard "no" to Arndt on doing the work.

Arndt had provided Gerber, and Rasmussen with a copy of an estimate for what the work should cost and for Gerber to use as a reference when evaluating outside bids.

As part of the testimony, Corcoran pressed Arndt on the issue of why the work couldn’t be done locally. Arndt replied that the other local tree specialist in town did not have the qualifications to do the tree assessment, and told the Council that his search for certified arborists who could do the required work were located in St. Joseph, Rushville, Odessa and several others in Kansas City.

Arndt said outside the hearing that he had been resolved in mid-summer of 2024 that an outsidse contractor would need to do the work.

Gerber’s departure as Parks Superintendent in the late spring of 2024 left City Manager Rasmussen in a more direct oversight role with the Park Board, which Arndt outlined as when the problems began leading to the current issue, the MPM contract, which was recommended by both the Park Board and City Staff, but rejected by the Council.

In cross-examination in the second l phase of the hearing, Corcoran pressed Arndt on whether or not he continued to participate in discussions of the contract for the trees after having submitted what the City insists was a contract, and which Arndt suggests was an "estimate", designed to serve as a reference to compare other bids against..

“The entire time, my only objective was to get the work done.”Arndt said.” The work still hasn’t been done, fourteen months later, and that’s a problem.”

In the early fall of 2024, Arndt pushed the issue again with the Park Board, receiving a unanimous vote in favor of letting bids for the work.

Given Gerber’s departure, letting the bids was an issue, like many others, which fell through the cracks.

Corcoran said that it represented “inappropriate action by a city official”, resulting in bids being met that “could lead to Matt getting the contract", language appearing in Park Board minutes that reflected the conversation of the group at that time.

Corcoran asserted that had a bidding process occurred, and Arndt received the bid over another lower bidder, the City could have been exposed to significant litigation from those competitive bidders.

Accusation 2—Corcoran presented the accusation that the attendance of Park Board members Josh Smith, Alene Briggs, Julie Ausmus and Chris Wilkinson at the March 7 court hearing represented a knowing “subversion of Sunshine Laws” by not posting the court proceeding as a possible public meeting of the Park Board.

Corcoran pressed that the hearing itself was a discussion of Park Board business, which Arndt openly scoffed at.

In his counter, Arndt said that “it is laughable that the court proceeding is considered a Park Board Meeting”, and added that the vestibule meeting in the Courthouse after the hearing was just a few moments of small talk, including “thirty seconds with Erin (Wiseman, Park Board attorney), to discuss next steps, listed to Julie talk about her trip to Antarctica, and discussed with Josh a preference between scotch and bourbon”.

Corcoran would later ask City Clerk Shellie Blades, also at the court proceeding that day, what Corcoran and she discussed relative to what they witnessed after the court hearin of the Park Board members gathered and talking to their attorney..

Blades, noticeably uncomfortable, said she could not recall what she and Corcoran discussed that day.

One point made by Corcoran, an interesting segue was that “everyone knows that the hearing March 7 was about Matt’s assertion that the Park Board was an administrative board, with exclusive control over Park Board monies and assets”

In actuality, the issues of role and control were never a part of the hearing March 7. While those arguments likely appeared in pre-trial briefs by Wiseman, testimony in the case centered on the issues of “immediate and irrevocable harm” that could be caused by the City’s assuming control of the pool.

Judge Ryan Horstman ruled that the Park Board did not have standing in the case, but admitted that Arndt, as a single taxpayer, did have standing, thereby severing the Park Board from the case.

Horstman’s decision was that Arndt did not prove to Horstman that the City’s assertion of control over Park Board funds generally, and the pool specifically, met the standard for an injunction.

The greater, and ongoing issues of “role and control” remain completely unresolved.

Accusation 3—Corcoran asserted that Arndt “knowingly and willfully neglected his duty” in not submitting an annual report to the Council.

Corcoran’s arguments, largely legalistic ones, acknowledged that past councils, who didn’t insist on the reports, and past Park Boards, which didn’t submit them, did not excuse Arndt or the Park Board from filing the reports..

Arndt, in response, highlighted his insistence that throughout his tenure, he’d insisted on all the laws found under State Statute 90:550 and the City Code, required that the Park Board craft it’s own bylaws, never completed in the Board’s existence since 1956, the completion of annual reports, which the Citizen-Observer’s Sunshine Requests to the City revealed had never been received, recorded, requested, or required by past councils. Other media suggest that some reports of this type “in some form” exist, but the City Clerk could not produce them.

Arndt said the process of forming by-laws took “a year and a half to complete”, as every meeting where they were on the agenda to discuss, including joint Park Board-Council meetings, “something, some reason always was given why they couldn’t be discussed”.

“Delay, delay, delay, obstruct, obstruct, obstruct” was how Arndt described what occurred, mostly in reference to the strained and unproductive relationship between the Board and Rasmussen over several years.

In a brief discussion following the hearing, Arndt related how Rasmussen, and other City Staff, when requested to follow-up on information requests or details on Park business, rarely provided the requested and promised information in subsequent meetings.

Arndt said that he kept meticulous notes on this, and in a January 2023 to January 2024 time frame, the City responded to 50 requests for information or follow-ups, reporting only 9 times in subsequent meetings.

He added that “duly approved vouchers of the Park Board”, required by the state law and City Code never travelled from the Board to the Council, but rather from the Finance Director down to the Board, and then to the City Council.

Corcoran countered that there were numerous meetings between the Finance Director and the Park Board where these matters were discussed. Numerous Park Board minutes revealed ongoing requests for a “check register” for the Park Board two accounts, sales tax driven Fund 20(which is on the agenda to be dissolved into a new fund, Fund 15), and property tax driven Fund 12, the “ad valorum” account which is required to be under the control of the Park Board. Minutes reveal that the Finance Director finally produced a check register after several months, but updating that register ceased after the new year.

In examination of witnesses, Arndt and Rasmussen tangled over the first accusation and whether or not what Arndt perceived as a an “estimate for City reference” was perceived, at least for purposes of the hearing, to be a bid for the contract.

Arndt insisted that it was not a contract, and Rasmussen argued that Arndt had “thrown down a piece of paper on the table” at the meeting when he presented his sample bid to the Park Board.

Arndt pressed Rasmussen on whether he had seen it or not, and Rasmussen first said that he had not seen it, implying he had not read it, then reversed course.

Asked by Arndt to produce it, Rasmussen said “I might have it in a file, but I wasn’t asked to bring it.”

Arndt concluded by calling Rasmussen’s assertion absolutely false, and said later to us that “it didn’t happen”, to which Rasmussen replied that “it most certainly did happen.”

In any case, what Arndt provided as a guide and was one of the City’s exhibits, became a he said, he said unresolved point of contention.

Through the proceeding, Arndt pointed to the obstruction and hurdles thrown up by Rasmussen in trying to meet the legal requirements of the statute and code.

Corcoran countered that that did not matter, specifically pertaining to the annual report.

Arndt examined Economic Director Lance Rains and asked how, given an example of something that needed to be done by an outside vendor for which the City lacked expertise, how he would do that, trying to tie that process as a parallel to what he offered the City on the hazardous tree assessment.

Rains provided examples of how that might work, and Arndt asked if under those circumstances, might that “expert” ultimately end up winning the contract if they bid on it. Rains said that they potentially could.

Corcoran countered by pressing Rains under the scenario presented, if any of those outside experts were officers of the Park Board.

Rains said that they were not, closing the loop on that point of inquiry.

While one had to listen closely to the “ins” and “outs” of the discussion, and parse the legal arguments, one saw an experienced litigator in Corcoran, who crafted the entire proceeding, demonstrate strong preparation of his case, against a layman in Arndt, who might have lacked the legal finesse of his opponent but more than held his own.

In the closing statements, Corcoran reiterated his points and Arndt concluded, making reference to the “selective enforcement” of Park Board statute and code, picking and choosing what parts to enforce, and ignoring those which worked against them.

Arndt left with an insistence that the City failed to provide evidence on the accusations against him, noting that “everyone knows what this is really about.”

“This is about retribution, about control, proving a point and putting me in my place.”Arndt said, turning to the audience and noting that "I have always maintained that we need to follow the law as it is written, not as we would like it to be."

His assertion that the hearing itself is a validation of his argument regarding the “special status” of Park Boards in the structure of City government, was a take away point.

The Council took very few notes during the proceeding, but listened mostly politely and attentively as Corcoran made the case for the City.

Mayor Curtis, in closing the proceeding, said that a decision on Arndt’s status would be rendered within a week.