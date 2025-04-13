Arndt Hearing May 4 Should Be an Open Proceeding

City Manager Steve Rasmussen told the Citizen-Observer last week that Park Board President Matt Arndt’s hearing before the City Council, designed to formally give him the opportunity to confront three charges against him as grounds for removal, is set to be in Closed Session, as Rasmussen says, “as a personnel matter, or legal action”.

Arndt, in receiving that news has said that he wants an Open Session meeting in order to make his case.

The sentiment against Arndt runs “hot” on the issue that he led the Park Board into litigation against the City over the “role and control” issues so frequently spoken of in these pages. This is the point of no return for many Cameronites and it is an understandable position. Even those who up to the point of the court action were uncertain, or even swayed in his direction, cannot get over the cost incurred by a City Board suing it's parent governmental body.

We get that.

This reporter has taken the position that the following charges lodged against Arndt have either questionable merit or none at all and cover the real reason the Mayor and Council want Arndt removed from his position…that he is an irritant and took the City to court.

The formal charges, paraphrased below, are:

1---That Arndt and the Park Board held an unnoticed meeting of the Park Board, with or without a quorum to discuss Board business, to subvert Missouri Sunshine laws about notice. The charge comes from five members of the board seated together before the Court proceeding on March 7, and huddling with their attorney following the Courthouse hearing. The charge appeared literally within hours of the hearing.

This reporter’s position has been that that discussion between lawyer and clients, parties to a lawsuit, is a logical and perfectly legal exercise of their rights as litigants in a court action.

2---That Arndt worked to secure a no-bid contract for himself or his company to receive remuneration from the City. The charge comes from Arndt’s notification to the City Manager that hazardous trees, in poor repair, on city property, needed to be removed to protect the City from liability were a hiker or citizen to be injured on the City’s trails. Arndt, conscious of the appearance of a Conflict of Interest, sought counsel from the City Attorney on how to go about submitting a bid, and he was told that if the work was opened to bid, and Arndt submitted the low bid, he could legally do the work for the City. The issue was brought up several times according to Park Board minutes, but the City never submitted the work for bid, and the problem remains on the trails.

This reporter’s position has been that at no time did Arndt try to circumvent that process. All Arndt tried to do was get the work done, and resolved in his final mention on the matter that he would not do the work, but provided a bid document to the City as a “template” to compare against when reviewing other bids for the work.

3---That Arndt, in his position as Park Board President, failed to submit an annual report to the Council of Park Board actions and expenditures. Our research revealed that Arndt, who spent three years trying to institute a voucher system in the City, and sought, in the writing of Park Board By-Laws to begin the annual report process, was told repeatedly by the City Manager and staff not to worry about doing so.

This reporter has studied two years’ worth of Park Board minutes and has determined that the flow of information on fund balances and resources of the Board has always flowed from the Finance Director down to the Board, not the other way around. In a Sunshine request to the City Clerk, the City reported that since 2015, no record of Park Board reports had ever been made, recalled, requested, or demanded by the Council.

In a second Sunshine request to the City, the C-O is currently studying several years worth of financial reports of Park Board fund expenditures, all flowing from the City to the Park Board, often in varied and differing forms, and of great concern, balances on these funds that do not agree between what the Park Board believed their balances are, what the City says they are, and what an outside auditor reported the figures are.

Arndt cannot be held accountable for this charge at all. Not at all. Moreover, if the process was required by law, the council did not demand it, and told the Park Board it wasn’t necessary, how can they not have their feet put to the fire about it?

We believe the Council cannot hold the Park Board responsible for this unless they admit to their negligence, and perhaps even innocent ignorance about what was required here.

So, the issue then moves to the point of Mayor Curtis’s letter to Arndt. In the letter, Curtis refers to her decision to remove Arndt as Park Board President, lists the charges against him, and gives him 30 days from the date of the letter (March 12) to respond and request a hearing.

Arndt responded, by certified mail, requesting that Curtis provide detailed substance behind the charges against him, explaining the “how” to go along with the what.

The hearing, scheduled for May 7, falls 25 days outside the window prescribed in the letter and would, in our estimation provide Arndt one more beef in arguing against this action.

As of Friday of last week, neither Curtis nor the City have responded to that request for information. Why not? Isn't someone accused of something entitled to know not only the charges against them but also the substance of those charges?

What I want to know is this…

1) Why the “slow walk” on this information? Is it because the Mayor, Council, and City Manager can’t explain the charges, or is it because someone else, ostensibly the City attorney, crafted those charges?

2) Is the lack of response due to an empty bag of “whys” to go with the “what”, and on the third charge for certain, you don’t need to consult Alan Dershowitz to determine that the annual report complaint is, at least, a nothingburger, or at worst, an equal indictment of the City’s conduct of this accountability measure.

3) Are the charges a matter of interpretation, and would, say, the Attorney General’s office possibly weigh in on whether or not they were legal, or even legitimate, and could/should they be thrown out on their face?

On the issue of closed hearing versus open hearing, Missouri statute suggests that these kinds of hearings should be open meetings under the Sunshine Law. Missouri statute 610.221 says that a meeting of this nature can be closed if it refers to “personnel matters” or “ongoing litigation”.

Matt Arndt is an appointed member of the Park Board. He is not an employee, receives no compensation, and depending on who you talk to on the litigation side, the court case is settled.

So why the need for secrecy?

If the City makes the case that something sensitive that would prove damaging to Arndt would come out, and the closed session requires sensitivity to the subject, Arndt is already clear that he wants the matter discussed in the open.

Public sentiment on this issue is clear …the public has a right to know. A closed session could just as easily be the City’s approach to preventing information from coming out damaging to the Council, city staff, or the City Manager.

They can shield themselves behind the provision, somewhat fuzzy to interpret for the layman, serve their interests, work against those of Matt Arndt, and keep the public in the dark at a time when confidence in City government in Cameron couldn’t be much lower.

Some people want the meeting opened purely for the entertainment value of seeing Arndt humiliated in public.

I, and an increasing number of people in Cameron, want to see and hear the proceeding play out, for the City to make its case in the light of day, for all to see, and for Arndt, who has become a public punching bag to have a chance to stand up, defend himself, and seek the truth.

If both sides are heard, the City makes a compelling and legitimate case, can prove its charges according to the law, and then votes to expel Arndt from the Board, the public can live with that.

And so can we.

The May 1st hearing will be one of the last official acts that City Manager Steve Rasmussen will oversee before leaving the post at the conclusion of the Council meeting on May 5.

If the City is so confident in the “black and white” nature of this matter, step to the plate, make their case, and let the people decide.

Don’t hide behind something you can claim is a “legal matter” to avoid getting sunlight on it for citizens and voters to see.

It may be legal, but it’s not right.

Arndt has every right to a public exercise. The community wants it. We’ll see if the City recognizes this, or builds one more veil of uncertainty around how our local government does business. This a watershed moment for the perception of good governance in this community. Lacking that, I see one more example of the City Government rolling over an individual who dared to challenge them.

The only precedent that will be set is that an individual Cameronite, in opposition to its elected representatives will be crushed if they don't sit down, shut up, and obey.

That, my friends, is the definition of tyranny.