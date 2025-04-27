Arndt Hearing Thursday at 5 PM at PSB...The Sum Total of the C-O's findings so far

Matt Arndt’s hearing for removal as President of the Cameron Park Board takes place this Thursday at 5:00 PM at the Public Safety Building.

The hearing is the “due process” step of removing Arndt from his volunteer, appointed position as Park Board President, and stems from an on-going conflict regarding “exclusive control” of Park Board funds, as laid out by State Statute 90.550 and echoed in Cameron’s written City Code(Chapter 27 Article 2).

The conflicts played out demonstrably when a Park Board recommendation to re-contract Midwest Pool Management of Overland Park to manage the Cameron Aquatic Center was ignored by the City Council, which asserted itself to demand that the City of Cameron take over all operations of the Pool.

The action to do so was in opposition to the recommendations of the Park Board, and the City Staff which also recommended that MPM get the contract, raising questions about whether or not the City was ready for that control.

In the interim, it’s been a race to the finish for Parks and Reservoirs Superintendent Ira Sloan to hire management and guard staff to open the pool on time Memorial Day Weekend. While the numbers of applicants swelled to 40 plus, and two managers (head and assistant) on the cusp of hiring, there’s still plenty of trepidation about the “:product” Cameronites will receive starting on May 31, namely, 20-less days, the same costs, and the uncertainty of counting on 15-17 year olds to show up for work.

Following a joint meeting of the Park Board and City Council in October, dedicated to discussing the pool question and the “role and control” issues of the City-Park Board relationship, it was agreed to meet again and for the Park Board to provide a presentation on what statute and code said, defining with the Cameron Board is an administrative or an advisory board.

The next City Council meeting listed the MPM contract for discussion and resolution on the Agenda, a surprise to the Park Board.. The Council moved, on a 3-2 vote to hand control of the Aquatic Center to the City, breaking its word to the Park Board to have the second joint meeting before deciding the question.

The action, in the view of the Citizen-Observer, represented a lack of good faith on the part of the city. Arndt is not as quick to put that on the City as the C-O is, but the action led the Park Board to move ahead with legal action in Cameron Park Board v. City of Cameron on March 7 in Clinton County Court.

The Park Board did not sue the City on the “role and control” issue as is suggested, or misunderstood. It simply sought an injunction from the court to enjoin the City from spending Park Board funds or managing Park Board Assets.

The petition failed.

While the Public and other sources point to “a lawsuit” against the City, and even the City Manager nursed the idea that the lawsuit was still ongoing, in Arndt’s opinion, when the injunction hearing ended, the suit ended with the judge’s ruling, without any answers to the issues which brought both sides to the precipice.

There is no current lawsuit in place which should be “running the meter” on any billable hours for attorneys on either side.

While money was expended on both sides of this, with some contention over who will pay the fees to Wiseman for Arndt, and an estimated $30,000 in cost for the City’s defense, the issue needed then, and needs now, to be resolved.

On March 18, the City sent Arndt a letter to inform him of its intent to remove him as Park Board President. While social media suggests that Arndt has been fired, fait accompli, in fact, he is currently on “administrative leave” until the outcome of the hearing.

It is contended in the letter to Arndt that the reasons for seeking his dismissal include:

Attempting to procure a no-bid contract for his company to address dangerous trees on the ADA trail. Attempting to hold a meeting of the Park Board both before the March 7 hearing at the Courthouse,and after the conclusion of their hearing with Erin Wiseman. The contention is that there was an attempt to do and discuss Park Board business before their hearing, and afterward in an attempt to “evade the requirements” of Missouri Sunshine Laws. Failing to turn in a required annual report on the income and expenditures of the Park Board “Trust” to the City Council.

The Citizen-Observer is already on the record in our interpretation of the veracity of the City’s claims, but will leave the hearing to bring out details on both sides.

When Arndt received the response from Mayor Curtis on March 28, it contained a reiteration of the accusations, including a series of court cases “the author”, most likely City Attorney Corcoran, included to back up the City’s case. It also contained the “rules” for the May 1 hearing, how it would proceed and the limitations for it.

Remarkable for one item that was not included was Arndt’s request from Curtis to highlight the statute by which she had the authority to place anyone on administrative leave. That brings out the confusion over volunteer vs. employee status for Arndt, and was the original legal basis for holding the hearing in closed session, citing “personnel” as the reason for that.

That the hearing will be in open session rather than closed indicates the City may have resolved that issue on its own, and could be, at least in part, some degree of the community pressure and interest in the case.

Arndt separately filed Sunshine Requests from City Clerk Shellie Blades, requesting access to any transcripts of email or text conversations between City Council and/or staff regarding this case.

Nothing was received, and suggests that any digital communications by the Mayor, in particular, may have been conducted on personal devices rather than City provided email, which would not make them accessible to Sunshine requests, and could reach a “gray area” with the law on the transparency of City communications.

In the last two weeks, two items of interest occurred. In the wake of Arndt’s “administrative leave” status, Dr. Derek Lannigan and Josh Smith resigned their positions on the Board, leaving six members still on the Board, and three of them, Robbie Petersen, Julie Ausmus, and Chris Wilkinson with expiring terms this spring.

All three are said to have re-applied. But the consequence of that has been difficulty in the achieving of a quorum and the cancellation of three of the last four Park Board meetings, at least as the official reason for why as related to two board members speaking to the Citizen-Observer.

We attended the last Park Board meeting to be held two-plus weeks ago, and the remaining group gamely slogged through their agenda, but not without some tension in the room between members and Park Board and Reservoir Superintendent Ira Sloan, who all involved say has been a resolute and steady hand in the face of the high-stakes pool situation, working with the Board, and answering to the City Manager and Council.

The second item occurred in the Monday, April 21 meeting of the Finance Committee, when the Council took up the issue of dissolving one of the two Park Fund accounts, Fund 20, the one receiving sales tax monies and the city’s allotted $125,000 budget allotment into a new fund, Fund 15, titled “recreation”.

While the original intent of Fund 20 was that it was eventually to be redirected to fund 12 when the Pool and ballfields had been paid for. While Fund 12, which are Property Tax revenues considered “ad valorum” and under control of the Park Board, the City’s move to shuffle that money into the newly titled “Fund 15” is explained as “a simplification” of the process, the practical effect is the removal of those funds from control or “access” of the Park Board and placing them in direct control of the Council and staff.

Arndt contends that this action is illegal, and goes back to the “elephant in the room”, the unresolved and crippling issue of “exclusive control” of Park Board proceeds.

In a previous City Council meeting, the Council acted on receipt of a letter from the Missouri Department of Conservation alerting them that tree and brush growth on the Grindstone Reservoir Dam created instability and required attention.

The Council dubbed the action a “Parks Expense” accessing the $17,500 tab for a contract to Korneman Forestry from Park Board funds. The dam was originally constructed as a public works program, and the trails by the street department.

The concern about the Dam is the critical role it plays in protecting the city’s water supply.

The Citizen-Observer has learned through a little digging that one councilman was the driving force behind this action, indicating a desire to shift the monies as citizen’s water rates had been slammed enough by the recent water rate increases. In the instance of the “fund shift”, it was the same Councilman’s stated intent to claw back the City allotment of $125,000 from the Parks.

The final issue for consideration is that of the communications between City Staff and the Park Board regarding what kind of Board they were, how “vouchers” were to travel, or not travel to the Council from the Park Board, and whether or not a year-end financial report to the Council was required.

In our study of Sixteen months of Park Board minutes, there are references of monies expended from Carmen Weigand, the City Finance Director which flow to the Board. We could not find any reference or required vouchers moving to the City from the Board.

City Staff, over Arndt’s tenure, communicated these items to him upon his inquiries to bring the Park Board into compliance with bylaws initiated during his tenure, okayed by the City Attorney and required by statute but never completed since the Board’ s inception in 1956.

The directives and “guidance” of City Staff was often contrary to how things work in the City, and worked in complete opposition to Rasmussen’s assertion that the Council controls all Park Board funds.

One interim Parks Superintendent told Arndt and the Park Board that theory were an administrative board, which regardless of CM Rasmussen’s protestations to the contrary is supported both by City Code and by the correlating statutory item by the RSMO’S OF State Law. When asked about vouchers, the City Manager and interim Parks Director Zac Johnson both told the Board that “vouchers were not necessary” because, as Rasmussen said, “we have a payment processing protocol in place”. Rasmussen repeated as much to the Citizen-Observer in his last interview. The same reason was given for the City’s insistence that a year-end annual report was not necessary.

It is not clear that the Thursday hearing will dig into or resolve all of the underlying and surrounding issues.

But what will be interesting is how the City tries to frame its arguments against Arndt, particularly the last one about the failure to file an annual report.

In the history of the Park Board, which the Citizen-Observer has documented back to at least 2012, annual reports were not completed, nor requested/required by the Council or at least four City Managers.

How to make that charge stick will require a bit of alchemy, trying to turn “nothing into something”, and when fully revealed, sheds light on the Council and City’s lack of compliance with it’s own code and state law.

No matter how strong the City’s case is, or how persuasive Arndt is on the counter, only four City Council members will hear testimony. New council member Dr. Mark Carr and wife MaryBeth will be on a vacation scheduled long before Carr’s ascendancy to the Council.

While the result may seem pre-determined, the Citizen-Observer can state with certainty that there will be surprises, some of them which will dwarf this current issue in importance and scope,and which could result in impacts that find their way back into court.

The long-term issues have to be resolved. The legality or illegality of Council actions will need to be interpreted by the State Auditor and potentially the Attorney General’s office. And at the absolute least, the City needs to make sure it has reviewed it’s current code and either changed it’s governance process to reflect the kind of Board it is, or re-write the code to support its desire to have an advisory board, in a way that supports state law rather than skirting it or shrouding it in uncertainty.

The public will get its chance to see, hear and arrive at its own conclusions, performing a public autopsy on a really bad situation, which no matter what anyone says, is not the fault of one person.

Social Media pronounced judgment on this situation weeks ago. We at the C-O have done a lot of digging on this, spoken to many of those involved, and will leave the final verdict, irrespective of the Council vote Thursday to the public to render a verdict.

Our advice to the community…Not so fast, my friends.