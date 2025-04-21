ARNDT RECEIVES RESPONSE FROM CITY; MAY 1 HEARING TO BE PUBLIC

Park Board President Matt Arndt detailed to the Citizen-Observer Monday morning that he has received a response to his open letter to Mayor Becky Curtis and the City regarding its accusations against him that they cite as reasons for his removal from the Cameron Park Board.

Arndt declined to go into detail and what was revealed to him, noting that if the reasons somehow became public, then he would happily comment on it.

As another part of the correspondence from the City, Arndt told the C-O that next week's hearing, May 1 at the Public Safety Building, will be in open session, meaning the public may attend and witness the discussions and the final Council action regarding Arndt's tenure with the Park Board.

In another related, unrelated matter, Arndt detailed that he had no intentions of pursuing any further court action against the City. We reported and alluded to several public comments by Council members that the suit against the City was ongoing. Arndt corrected the record, stating that the C-O had stated that the March 7 hearing was purely to seek injunctive relief against the City for control of Park Board funds. That petition being denied, Arndt said, he considered the matter closed as of March 7.

Given that that detailed was specified in his "back channel" contact with the City, all involved can rest in the knowledge that that particular issue has been put to rest. When a time for the Thursday, May 1 hearing revealed, we will let the community know.