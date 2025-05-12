Arndt Removed as Park Board President May 7

Park Board President Matt Arndt was removed from his position in an action announced in a Special Council Meeting May 7 at the Public Safety Building.

The action was the final due process step involved, and resulted in the following letter, written by City Attorney Padraic Corcoran being mailed to Arndt May 7. Arndt was not informed of the scheduled meeting by phone, text or email, but City Clerk Shellie Blades told the Citizen-Observer that the action involved did not require notification of the subject. Corcoran's letter is shown here:

On March 18, 2025, you were notified of your removal from the Cameron Park Board (“Park Board”) pursuant to Section 90.520, RSMo and Section 2-132 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Cameron, Missouri for misconduct and neglect of duty. These allegations and reasons for your removal from the Park Board were updated on April 18, 2025. By agreement of yourself and the City Council of the City of Cameron, Missouri (the “City Council”), a hearing regarding your removal was held on May 1, 2025.

Pursuant to applicable law, the City Council convened a hearing on this matter at 5:00 p.m. May 1, 2025. The City of Cameron (“City”) appeared via its attorney of record, Padraic Corcoran. You appeared on your own behalf. Mr. Corcoran presented exhibits, all of which were admitted into evidence and attached to the transcript of the hearing. You appeared, provided sworn testimony, and cross-examined the witnesses provided by the City. Upon conclusion of the evidence, the matter was taken under advisement. Now on this date, after review of the evidence and the Code, the City Council makes the following findings of fact, conclusions of law, and order.

FINDINGS OF FACT

On the basis of competent and substantial evidence presented at said hearing the City Council finds as follows:

1. That applicable standard for misconduct under Section 90.520, RSMo and Section 2- 132 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Cameron, Missouri is unacceptable or bad behavior by someone in a position of authority or responsibility.

2. The applicable standard for neglect of duty under Section 90.520, RSMo and Section 2-132 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Cameron, Missouri is failure to comply with

a known duty.

3. You were provided notice of the May 1, 2025, hearing and did appear at the same. City Ex. 1, exhibits B & C.

4. All exhibits offered into evidence by the City (Exhibits 1, 2, 3, and 4) were admitted without objection.

5. All affidavits, letters, and records provided by you were admitted into evidence.

6. Your actions regarding the proposed Hazardous Tree Assessment constitute misconduct in that they amounted to unacceptable and bad behavior by a person in a position of responsibility. Specifically, the following actions cumulatively amount to misconduct:

a. Emails regarding your ability to receive the contract to perform the Hazardous Tree Assessment without competitive bidding.

a. February 13, 2024 emails to Eric Gerber and Steve Rasmussen containing bid specifications and quote, printed on Matt’s Healthy Woods invoice form. City Exhibit 2, exhibit A.

b. February 21, 2024, email to Mr. Corcoran questioning the applicability of Section 105.454(1), RSMo (e.g., the section that prevented you from receiving a contract without being the lowest bidder of a competitive bidding process). City Exhibit 4

c. February 21, 2024, email to Mr. Corcoran stating that “[i]f there were a qualified person locally who could do the work, I’d gladly step aside, but there’s not” and continuing to question whether you could perform the work without a bid as you do not believe you were an administrative official under Section 105.454(1), RSMo. City Exhibit 4.

d. May 8, 2024, email to Mr. Corcoran and Mr. Rasmussen continuing to question the applicability of Section 105.454(1), RSMo. City Exhibit 4. e. May 9, 2024, email to Mr. Rasmussen where you state, “I guess I don’t really see it as a difficult situation. The only difficulty is when you try to fit the square peg into the round hole by saying that I’m an administrative official of the city. I want to make sure we’re following all of the conflict of interest requirements, but it certainly appears to me that you’re stretching the definition of an administrative official to be sure that I’m not doing any work for the city.” City Exhibit 4.

f. September 26, 2024, email to Mr. Rains resending the email noted in a. and stating “I’m able to commit to this project for the price quoted due to my familiarity with the trail and state of the trees there. If I were to be bidding this for a trail of which I am unfamiliar, my quote would likely be closer to $10K, just because of all the unknowns that would come in to play. I would be surprised if anyone from the city would price it less than $15k. Depending on the timing of the project when it

is put out for bid, I may need to adjust my price higher to account for leaf-off conditions. City Exhibit 3, exhibit a.

b. Participation in discussions of the Park Board relating to the potential issuance of a bid to perform the Hazardous Tree Assessment.

a. April 11, 2024, you made the motion and voted in the affirmative for the Park Board “to get a Hazardous Tree Assessment Plan in place.” City Exhibit 1, exhibit 3, pg 1.

b. June 27, 2024, brought up the Hazardous Tree Assessment, stated you could bid on the project, and stated there are no local companies qualified to perform the service. At this meeting, members of the Park Board questioned why you could not receive the contract to perform the Hazardous Tree Assessment. City Exhibit 1, exhibit F, pg. 2 & pg. 4.

c. July 25, 2024, at a public meeting of the Park Board, stated that you could bid on the Hazardous Tree Assessment and provided Mr. Rasmussen with an email from Mr. Corcoran stating the same and that you could receive the contract if you were the lowest bidder. Affidavit of Chris Wilkinson, page 2.

d. September 26, 2024, brought up the Hazardous Tree Assessment again disqualified other local companies and said that the assessment should be done immediately. These meeting minutes specifically note that “[a]t a previous meeting, the board requested that the project be bid so that Matt would be able to potentially receive contract for the project in accordance with ethics rules.” City Exhibit 1, exhibit G.

e. October 10, 2024, you again stated that you could bid on the contract to perform the Hazardous Tree Assessment. City Exhibit 1, exhibit H, pg. 3.

7. You admitted while providing sworn testimony that you knew of the duty to provide the City Council with the annual report required by Section 90.560, RSMo and Section 2-135 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Cameron, Missouri and failed to do so. Additionally, the City provided evidence of the failure to provide the annual report. City Exhibit 1, paragraph 18.

8. The City of Cameron, its agents, employees, and elected officials issued and provided you with all notices required by applicable law on a reasonable basis and within the standards set forth in Section 90.520, RSMo, and Section 2-132 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Cameron, Missouri.

CONCLUSIONS OF LAW

1. Your actions in debating, questioning, and otherwise attempting to evade the requirements that administrative officials only perform services for political

subdivisions in which they act in an administrative capacity are unacceptable or bad behavior by someone in a position of authority or responsibility. As shown by the emails, even after learning of the requirement that you could receive the contract to perform the Hazardous Tree Assessment as long as you were the lowest bidder, you continued to argue the inapplicability of the section in an apparent attempt to evade Section 105.454(1), RSMo’s requirement that administrative officials of political subdivisions only receive contracts after they are competitively bid and the official is the lowest bidder and instead receive the contract to perform the Hazardous Tree Assessment outside of the public, competitive bidding process. Your statements during the May 1, 2025, hearing that it was never your intent to perform the Hazardous Tree Assessment do not align with your actions in attempting to evade the applicability of the competitive bidding requirement from Section 105.454(1), RSMo and statement in your May 9, 2024, email that it appeared the City was “stretching the definition of an administrative official to be sure that I’m not doing any work for the city.”

2. Your continued participation in discussions of the Park Board regarding the Hazardous Tree Assessment given what appears to be your intention to at minimum bid on the services – as illustrated by the aforementioned emails and statements on your ability to bid in public meetings of the Park Board – was unacceptable or bad behavior by someone in a position of authority or responsibility. As shown in the minutes of the September 26, 2024, meeting of the Park Board, the Park Board moved to send the contract out for bid “so that Matt would potentially be able to receive a contract for the project in accordance with ethics rules.” Missouri law specifically provides that in competitive bidding, “any scheme or device designed to promote favoritism will render the whole proceeding void. Youmans v. Everett, 173 Mo. App. 671, 160 S.W. 274, 275– 76 (1913). Moreover, “competitive bidding procedures for public contracts should ensure “that all who may wish to bid shall have a fair opportunity to compete in a field where no favoritism is shown or may be shown to other contestants.” State ex rel. Stricker v. Hanson, 858 S.W.2d 771, 778 (Mo. Ct. App. W.D. 1993). Based on the minutes of the Park Board meetings, your actions, at a minimum, appear to have established a scheme that promoted favoritism in that the Park Board requested that the Hazardous Tree Assessment be put out for bid “so that Matt would potentially be able to receive [the] contract.” As noted in paragraph 1 above, your statement in the hearing on May 1, 2025, that you never intended to perform Hazardous Tree Assessment does not align with your email correspondence or participation in discussions of the Park Board stating that you were the only locally qualified person to perform the service, that you could bid on the project, and the Park Board’s decision to send the services out for bid “so that Matt would potentially be able to receive contract for the project in accordance with ethics rules.” These actions cumulatively work to establish that the proposed competitive bidding process for the Hazardous Tree Assessment was tainted by favoritism, designed to provide you with an opportunity to perform the Hazardous Tree Assessment, and would not allow other bidders the opportunity to compete on a level playing field so that the City could engage the lowest and best bidder available to perform the Hazardous Tree Assessment.

3. Your failure, as a member of the Park Board, to submit the annual report required by Section 90.560, RSMo and Section 2-135 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Cameron, Missouri, was neglect of duty in that you knew of the duty to submit the annual report and failed to do so.

ORDER

Based on the foregoing competent and substantial evidence and conclusions of law, the City Council hereby consents to the Mayor’s removal of you from the Park Board for misconduct and neglect of duty.

Mayor Becky Curtis

Councilmember Gina Reed Hibler

Councilmember John Breckenridge

Councilmember John Feighert

Councilmember Mark Carr

Arndt has made no public comment since the release of this information. Three other Park Board members, Robbie Petersen, Julie Ausmus, and Chris Wilkinson's terms are ending and they have filed for reappointment,. a process expected to come up in the next Council meeting or two.

More on this story to follow.

