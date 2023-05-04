Arndt tackles tough questions while celebrating Arbor Day with Parkview students last Friday

Parkview Elementary School students had a few tricky questions for Cameron Park Board President Matt Arndt during while celebrating Arbor Day last Friday.

Arndt, who owns Matt’s Healthy Woods and Wildlife, spent hours with Parkview students teaching lessons related to Arbor Day, and did not shy away from the most difficult questions such as “Do apples grow into paper?”

“Arbor Day is pretty much just tree day, so that’s why we plant a tree and talk about trees on Arbor Day,” said Arndt to a group of first graders while planting a tree in Kelsey Park. “Arbor Day is about trees and all of the good things they do for us. They help us breathe ... They make clean air. The leaves on the trees take carbon dioxide and turn it into oxygen.”

As part of the event, city workers planted a Yellow Poplar In Kelsey Park. Later, just outside the tennis courts at Recreation Park they planted a Burr Oak, which can live up to 400 years. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the program. The Cameron High School Class of 2021 was the first to return to their class tree. Since then, revisiting the class tree has become an annual tradition as part of the CHS senior walk, where soon-to-be graduates dawn their caps and gowns while taking a stroll through each of the Cameron R-1 School District buildings one last time.

“Every year, the city plants a tree that’s just for each class ... This tree will grow with your class, grow with you and you’ll get to come back when you’re a senior in high school and see just how big this tree gets,” Arndt said.

Click this link for a video from the event. http://mycameronnews.com/news/arndt-tackles-tough-questions-while-celebrating-arbor-day-parkview-elementary-students