Arrest made after 100-MPH pursuit through Cameron

A Kearney man faces multiple felony charges after leading Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Smith on a 100 mile-an-hour chase across Cameron last Wednesday.

Daniel Wyant, 38, remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail with a $50,000 bond for felony charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanors following an altercation where Wyant allegedly reached speeds exceeding 110 miles-per-hour while attempting to avoid law enforcement.

The chase began at the 48-mile marker on I-35, just outside of Wallace State Park when, according to a probable cause statement filed by Smith, [Smith] observed Wyant traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on I-35 in Clinton County, Missouri. Smith further stated, while overtaking the Jeep, the vehicle appeared to be accelerating. My front radar indicated the vehicle was traveling at 113 miles-per-hour when limited to 70. I activated my emergency equipment. A pursuit ensued on Northbound Interstate 35 from the 52-mile marker. The Jeep exited at mile marker 52 onto Westbound Route BB. The pursuit continued southbound onto [I-35] from Route BB.

Smith followed Wyant down the southbound I-35 exit at BB Highway, but Wyant’s reckless driving and road construction forced him to terminate the pursuit. However, just a few miles down the road, Smith discovered Wyant’s Jeep high-centered on an embankment. While speaking to Wyant, Wyant allegedly told Smith he was suffering from a panic attack. After confirming Wyant’s identity, Smith discovered Wyant did not have a driver’s license. During a search of the vehicle, Smith discovered two small baggies of methamphetamine.

Before his arrest, Wyant was on probation for fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance.