"Back to the 80"s" By CHS Drama Department March 7-8 at CHS PAC

The CHS Drama Department presents "Back to the 80's" on Friday and Saturday, March 7th & 8th, at 7 pm, in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 at the door!
The directors wish to thank the many theater alumni, students, and families who helped with some emergency set-building over the weekend. The number of missed weather days made getting together to construct and paint ever-challenging. But as always, #DragonsRise!

 

