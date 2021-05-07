Back to nature

Hundreds of students from Cameron Intermediate School received a first-hand lesson on nature as part of a three-day event at Wallace State Park.

From Wednesday through Friday Cameron High School FFA students and teachers joined rangers at Wallace State Park to educate kids on a variety of topics from tracking animals to testing the PH balance of water.

"Several years ago we did an event like this at Recreation Park, but we've never come out to Wallace and done this. We might have done something like this 10 years ago, but this is much different than anything we've ever done before," Cameron FFA Teacher Carmen Buller said.

