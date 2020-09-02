Home / Home
Music teacher Allyson Kapp takes her class outside to teach a lesson on rain Monday.

Back to school for Cameron kids

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:34am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

For the first time in nearly six months, Cameron R-1 School District students returned to regular class last week.

While dozens of students chose to attend class virtually for the fall semester, the remainder returned to class for the first time last Thursday – delayed from last Tuesday due to mechanical issues.

“This is probably the best start I’ve had in the 10 years I’ve been in Cameron,” Superintendent Matt Robinson said. “It was absolutely incredible. I thought the kids were super respectful of what they needed to do to be in school. The parents were very understanding of what we were trying to do as a school district and I thought our staff came ready to go.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.

