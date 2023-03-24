Bear Man drops by Cameron First Baptist Beast-Feast

More than 300 participants of the Cameron First Baptist Church Beast Feast received an added bonus after Jim “Bear Man’ Vansteenhouse made an appearance Saturday.

During an event themed for fathers and sons, Vansteenhouse’s appearance seemed fitting as he shared how he found his faith in Jesus Christ following a bear attack while hunting in Wisconsin.

“I panicked. For the first time in my life, at the peak of my panic, I felt the Holy Spirit come over me. ‘You accepted Jesus Christ in the third grade (a voice said)’. I’d forgotten all about that ... I remember the feeling when I invited Jesus into my heart and from the third grade until now I had done absolutely nothing for Christ,” said Vansteenhouse, who has since dedicated his life to spreading the gospel of Christ.

Cameron First Baptist Pastor Terry Beasley said events catering to fathers and sons are rare, prompting creation of the Beast Feast, which celebrated his fifth anniversary last Saturday. More than 340 fathers and sons took part last Saturday, which featured a variety of dishes with much of the meat obtained from local hunts. Beasley found the large turnout encouraging for both his worshipers as well as the entire community of father and sons in attendance.

“The role that a dad has in the life of his family - a husband to his wife and father to his children - is so instrumental. There are so many things that are pulling our families apart today. We see the destruction of marriage, and how that then impacts the children,” Beasley said.