B.E.S.T. Bond projects near completion ahead of 2022-2023 school year

Cameron High School students noticed a few changes on campus as they returned to campus Monday.

Numerous projects associated with the B.E.S.T. Bond either wrapped up or near completion as CHS students begin filing in for the first day of school.

“There are a lot of things positive. Unfortunately, it won’t be 100 percent when we walk in the building next Monday, but we have a few projects outstanding that we will be working on. The high school office downstairs will be a work in progress. We still think that will [open] in September … It does look good - our new weight room, wrestling room, all of the walls are up, the new beams are up and they’ve been cutting floors for all of the new drain pipes in bathrooms. There is a lot of progress,” Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson said.

As part of the $10 million B.E.S.T. Bond, originally approved by voters in 2020, constructions for various CHS building improvements began last summer. These projects include construction of a performing arts center, a new FFA building, converting the old weight room and wrestling room to classrooms, converting the old FFA building to a wrestling room, converting the old CHS gymnasium stage to a weight room and overhead mezzanine and constructing administrative offices.

“We have a few areas that will not be fully functional before we start to school. The bathroom area (near the offices) might not be functional and the shop is not 100 percent done for the [agriculture department]. We’re waiting on the metal for the shop,” Robinson said. “We started moving stuff up from the old Ag. area to the new Ag. area. We will have a few things coming on board as we go through. The classrooms are ready. I feel pretty confident about that, but the bathrooms and things like that. We might not have every piece, we’re still waiting on sinks in the [home economics] room. We might not be ready for cooking initially. Maybe we’ll have to work on some sewing projects.”

Although hopeful for most projects to complete this fall, the new performing arts center will likely not open in time for the CHS Drama Department’s upcoming production of “Footloose.” Robinson said the new theater is slowly taking shape as construction crews continue installing the ceiling as well as water and sewer lines.

“It’s kind of amazing, with all of the supply chain challenges and labor challenges. People have really done an enormous job,” Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education Trustee Ann Goodwin-Clark said.