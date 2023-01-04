B.E.S.T. Bond projects nearing completion

Two projects associated with the $10 million B.E.S.T. bond near completion with contractors putting the final touches on the new Cameron High School wrestling room and beginning interior work on the new performing arts center.

Cameron R-1 School District Matt Robinson said both projects should wrap up construction in the coming months with plans for the performing arts center to host the March Midland Empire Conference Arts Festival.

“Right now, I think we’re going to have to move our deadline from the middle of January to the end of January,” Robinson said. “… Our theater seats showed up [Dec. 22], we’re at that point, 635 seats arrive Thursday. We’ll see what happens. There are 420 seats (at the Goodrich Theater), but once you take out the broken seats you’re at maybe 400.”

Although pushing the theater’s deadline back to the end of the month, Robinson expects the Cameron grapplers to begin practice inside the new wrestling room shortly after Christmas break. Although repairing leaks in the roof and work on the boys and girls locker rooms remain unfinished, he hopes youth league and high school wrestlers can begin using the new facility in the meantime.

“The wrestling room is getting very, very close. I was in there [Dec. 16]. We are probably 80 percent, 95 now. I think the only thing we’re waiting on is some of the places we had outlets. They were just cutting those pieces in. That looks like we’re getting pretty close. We had a couple of little holes in [the roof] … We’re trying to find the couple of little pin holes, but I think we’ve found most. That’s something we’ll look at going forward. What are we going to do with that roof?” Robinson said.