BIDEN SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD...KNEECAPS HARRIS

THE MCLAUGHLIN FILES—MIDWEEK EDITION

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Cameron Citizen-Observer

BIDEN KNEECAPS HARRIS BY “SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD”...

Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden last weekend was reminiscent of a Neo-Nazi rally at the first MSG in 1939, or so said the Main Stream Media.

Trump was called a fascist, Hitler, a wanna be dictator, would create a bloodbath, and would implement Project 2025.

Main Street Media Progressive Shills suffered a collective aneurysm last week when Trump’s Rally, estimated at over 20,000 people in the world’s “Most Famous Arena” featured Elon Musk, RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and one idiot “insult comic” who made an off-color joke about the island of Puerto Rico as “an island of garbage floating in the Atlantic.”

Whoever did the booking for that moron, should be checking LinkedIn and Indeed for public relations jobs today.

While it ran so counter to the “everyman” image Trump has managed to imprint with his shift at McDonalds, three-hours without a potty break on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the MSM pounced on it with predictable hysteria and said it just proved the narrative of who Trump really was.

Kamala Harris delivered her closing argument at the same spot where Trump delivered his comments on January 6, the “trigger” for the Capital Riot switch, despite all the suspicious happenings leading up to the event, and on the location itself, nearly buried Trump as a political candidate.

Harris worked to evoke that image again, but, forcing myself to watch it reminded me more of Joe Biden’s 2021 “Imperial March” Speech in front of Independence Hall than Martin Luther King’s “I have a Dream Speech”.

She called Trump a danger, a wanna-be dictator, tagged him as selfish and working feverishly on his “enemies list”, while, without breaking stride, promised to unite the American people. Include Republicans in her administration(don’t get too excited Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger, himself just fresh off helping Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce nearly kill a reporter in their Macho Man segment with Ar-15’s).

I threw up a little bit in my mouth, but dutifully listened.

And then…as if by magic, on Kamala’s big night, Joe Biden “bigfooted” her yet again with his statement on the “insult comic”, expressed umbrage for the 250,000 Puerto Ricans living in Pennsylvania, and then said the quiet part out loud.

“The only garbage I see floating out there are Trump supporters…”Biden mumbled, before drifting back into the fog from which he came.

In one sentence, he took what could have been a Democratic talking point, and drowned it to death like a baby kitten in a toilet bowl.

He basically said,”I’ll raise your 250,000 Puerto Ricans with 74-million Americans(who supported Trump last time)”.

He was holding one of a kind in his hand, and then he called.

Harris’ staff, an amalgamation of Biden, Harris, Obama and Clinton staffers, completely freaked out. KJP, better known as “Binder” by the White House Press Corps hustled out this morning to give us a grammar lesson on “where you put the apostrophe” on the word “supporters.”

Are you guys serious right now?

Do you hear yourself?

There you go again.

We have seen the most stupidly run Presidential campaign in the history of American politics…Worse than Dukakis, worse than McGovern, worse than Biden, and just slightly better than Kanye West taking the Grammy out of Taylor Swift’s hands and declaring it “should have been Beyonce…”

While Biden is a husk, an avatar, a hologram, he picks his strategic gaffes in a way that can only be described as “seizing defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Some are suggesting that it is willful sabotage, bitterness and resentment over “The Coup” that tossed him to the curb.

You hear outgoing Presidents talk a lot about their legacy. I truly believe Biden wants to be able to say,”You see? They should have let me run.”

Barack and Michelle Obama are mad at black men. Clinton, ever watchful over his back for someone to show up with an accusation about Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” cut her off at the knees by suggesting that Laken Riley would still be alive if the immigrant “had been properly vetted”. Bubba made it worse in Arizona when he described Senate candidate Kari Lake as “an attractive woman.”

She’s a little old for you, Bill.

Would all of you parsimonious, supercilious, “Messiah complex” Democrat kingmakers PLEASE STOP HELPING.

Never mind…help away…but let me get a bowl of popcorn first.

All these folks have been outed. They have tried to support Harris’ candidacy, and they believe their presence and celebrity should get her over the top.

The “Fascist” “Nazi” nonsense in the last week is a transparent admission that they don’t have anything left, no gas in the tank, and no plan.

While most of the American people who voted for Trump the last time who plan to do so again have or will shortly vote for him again, you can’t recruit a 7th grade English teacher to clean up the mess.

You can’t recruit a Crisis P.R. Firm. You can’t get in the “Way Back Machine” and go say something different.

Either you committed the biggest screw-up of your political career, or you took a ten foot long dagger and cut Harris’ throat with it…and are trying hard not to grin about it.

Biden hates you. Harris can’t convince me she feels any different.

Lightweight. Mess-up. Village Idiot.

Game over.