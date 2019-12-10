Home / Home

Biz Kids Workshop

Tue, 12/10/2019
By: 
Heidi Bench staff writer

The Cameron DECA Chapter partnered with Joshua Strong from Edward Jones to hold the first ever Biz Kids Workshop. The workshop was designed to help kids ‘explore’ the possibilities of entrepreneurship as a career. 

They held three clinics at the Cameron Intermediate School on Nov. 20-22.

During the three clinics the kids were taught small lessons on Product Development, Finance and Marketing. At the end of the lessons the kids were grouped into partners and they had the opportunity to create their own business, service or product in order to compete for cash prizes.
On Saturday morning, Nov 23, the students wrapped up the event with had a final showcase at Cameron Intermediate School. 

