Shown here is the Bloom Medicinals indoor grow operation on Walnut Street, which Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said may expand into an outdoor grow operation.

Bloom Medicinals explores outdoor marijuana grow expansion

Mon, 06/12/2023 - 11:52pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Traveling along North Walnut may have a different smell with Cameron’s marijuana dispensary exploring outdoor grow operations. 

The announcement came from Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes during Monday’s Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, who asked Bloom Medicinals’ outdoor operation required a zoning change. 

“The Bloom cultivation shop just north of town, I was contacted by one of their representatives. They want to do an expansion project, out front, like an outside grow deal … They said they’ve done it in other city’s other states. It’s a seasonal thing. They say they do it once a year to get some growth,” Wymes said.

The current grow facility, formerly the Eagan’s Home Furniture building, is just a few hundred yards from Crossroads Correctional Center - a maximum security prison. 

