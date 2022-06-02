Board addresses student mental health concerns

The Cameron R-1 School District Board of Trustees hopes to continue addressing student mental health issues after a recent survey revealed what recently elected Trustee Andi Lockridge described as a very high number of students responding to a qyestuib regardibg suicidal thoughts.

During the school board meeting earlier this month, Lockridge addressed concerns raised during a recent student survey after multiple students responded they had considered, planned or attempted suicide with many of the respondents still attending Cameron Intermediate School and Cameron Veterans Middle School.

“We had a very high number, in my opinion, that said they considered suicide, planned suicide or attempted to commit suicide. How do we have plans to address that considering most of the students that responded to that survey are so young?” Lockridge said.