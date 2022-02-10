Home / Home
Board of appeals approved by Cameron council

Thu, 02/10/2022 - 2:03pm admin
Jimmy Potts

Cameron residents will soon have an avenue to appeal city building code violations following a vote by the Cameron City Council last Monday.

The council approved creating a seven-member board of appeals composed of the current Cameron Board of Adjustment and two additional members who city officials will appoint at a later date.

“It’s a process that allows a constituent, who feels like the code was not properly interpreted, to go before a board of appeals,” Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said. “... We set the hearing date, contact the board of appeals, set the date up for both the city staff and the constituent to state their case before the board of appeals.”

