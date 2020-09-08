Bodies of Cameron business owners discovered

Clinton County Coroner Robert Lee Hanks ruled out foul play after first responders discovered the bodies of Cameron Antique Mall Owners Jerry and Florence Kinder.

Although still awaiting autopsy results, Hanks attributed severe health conditions unrelated to COVID-19 to the deaths of Jerry and Flo Kinder, but did say Flo Kinder passed away days after her husband last week.

“There is nothing during our initial investigation that indicated it was anything but health related … Mr. Kinder passed before Mrs. Kinder by a few days,” Hanks said.

