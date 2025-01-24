BOLO --- Area German Shepherd stolen from Chillicothe Family

Grizz is a three year old German Shepherd, taken from his home in rural Chillicothe on January 10.

It is believed that he was stolen on the evening of January 10, around 11 AM. He had a GPS collar and a second collar that were cut off of him at that time. While this may not be the typical post to mycameronnews.com or our Facebook page, we're asking you to be on the lookout. If a fully mature, adult German Shepherd shows up in your community, or your neighborhood, that would be quite rare, and quite suspicious.

Please be on the lookout. If you happen to see a dog like this out and about in the greater Cameron area, please contact Amber Marshall of Chillicothe on her Facebook page, or email me at editor@mycameron news.com, or call 660-865-1895.

This dog is the best friend of four heartbroken kids, ranging in age from 6 to 17. Anyone who has lost a dog, either to natural causes or through circumstances like this, can relate to what these good people are going through.

Your help is appreciated.